25 Hungry Celebs Living Their Best Life with Junk Food

Celebrity photos are a form of people-watching at its finest (or lowest, depending on whom you ask). And while paparazzi shots in Us Weekly or in a star’s Insta feed are usually as blatantly staged as red-carpet snaps, seeing photos of famous people doing the mundane shit we all do all day, every day—walking their dog, running errands, or housing a cheeseburger—is undeniably compelling.
To prove it, we dare you not to click through all 25 photos of celebrities eating junk food. See who eats what, from hot dogs to fried dough—and try to resist the urge to hashtag each one with #YouDidNotEatThat.
Gigi Hadid, along with the rest of the world, can't survive without posting In-n-Out shots to Instagram.
Photo:
@gigihadid
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend chow down on cinnamon rolls. No word if Twitter trolls took issue with this.
Photo:
@chrissyteigen
Khloe and Kendall Kardashian "house" a pizza.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
The bite heard 'round the world: Kim Kardashian eats a churro while holding North.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Bella Hadid sips rosé while
eating posing with a pizza.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Beyoncé also loves pizza.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Newly fitness-obsessed Kourtney Kardashian nibbles a cookie.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Lady Gaga slurps spaghetti.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Paris Hilton parties with pizza.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Selena Gomez eats McDonald's fries.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Zendaya air-kisses a huge ice cream sundae.
Photo:
@zendaya
Jared Leto bites into fried dough at what one can only assume is his second home, Coachella.
Photo:
@youdidnoteatthat
Even Mr. Perfect—aka Clooney—can't resist the pull of a good street dog.
Photo:
instagram / @burgermurger
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid enjoy a private-plane birthday cake to celebrate Hadid's 21st.
Photo:
@gigihadid
Khloe eating instant ramen > you eating instant ramen.
Photo:
instagram / @kardashianseating
Even President Obama gets down with an ice cream cone.
Photo:
@obamaeating
Tyra Banks appears to eat pancakes and bacon at a restaurant.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Justin Bieber’s a growing boy.
Photo:
instagram / @burgermurger
Get on that pizza, Nicole Scherzinger.
Photo:
instagram / @pizzaornothing_official
Hillary Clinton and Chloë Grace Moretz pose with doughnuts.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
J.Lo isn't afraid of a burger.
Photo:
instagram / @burgermurger
Baby's first free sample.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashianeating
Drew Barrymore takes a bite out of a hot dog.
Photo:
@girlswithgluten
Wendy Williams loves a corn dog.
Photo:
instagram / @chrisdcaruso
Even a young Liz Taylor tucked into a cheeseburger.
Photo:
instagram / @burgermurger