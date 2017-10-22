12 Non-Sample-Size Celebrities Who Couldn’t Get Designers to Dress Them

In fashion, sample sizes for couture Oscar-worthy gowns typically run from a size 0 to a size 2. Given that the average size for women in the United States is a size 16, you can estimate how many actresses, singers, and other celebrities don’t fit into that minute size bracket. This unrealistic standard becomes especially troublesome for non-sample-size celebrities when it comes time to look for a dress for a big red-carpet event like the Emmys, Oscars, or a movie premiere.

Believe it or not, but designers willing to dress non-sample-size women are few and far between, as evidenced by the frustration of stars like Ashley Graham, Melissa McCarthy, and Danielle Brooks, who have all vented their anger at the sizeist nature of Hollywood and the fashion industry. Fortunately, with more and more curvy models appearing on runways and designers like Cristian Siriano speaking out on the importance of body diversity, times are steadily changing. To speed up the process, celebrities are also calling out the blatant sizeisim. Click through to the hear stories of 12 famous women who couldn’t get designers to dress them.