11 Hot Celebrity-Athlete Couples That Rival Posh and Becks

“Hot Athlete” could pretty much be anyone’s type. After all, who wouldn’t want a mate that’s toned, hardworking, dedicated, competitive, and talented? So, it’s not terribly shocking that more than a few of the most beautiful starlets in the world are currently dating or married to famous sportsmen.

Of course, there’s Victoria and David Beckham, and there was Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush (and Miles Austin. And Kris Humphries. And maybe Christiano Ronaldo). But, there are plenty of other hot celebs out there you may not have realized are with some of the most talented athletes in the world.

Whether they’re football stars or fútbolers, we’ve compiled the hottest celebrity-athlete couples!