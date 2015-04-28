11 Hot Celebrity-Athlete Couples That Rival Posh and Becks

“Hot Athlete” could pretty much be anyone’s type. After all, who wouldn’t want a mate that’s toned, hardworking, dedicated, competitive, and talented? So, it’s not terribly shocking that more than a few of the most beautiful starlets in the world are currently dating or married to famous sportsmen.
Of course, there’s Victoria and David Beckham, and there was Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush (and Miles Austin. And Kris Humphries. And maybe Christiano Ronaldo). But, there are plenty of other hot celebs out there you may not have realized are with some of the most talented athletes in the world.
Whether they’re football stars or fútbolers, we’ve compiled the hottest celebrity-athlete couples!
Shakira and Gerard Pique
The Brazilian pop star and the Spanish soccer star met back in 2010 on the set of Shakira's music video for Waka Waka, the theme song for the 2010 World Cup. Of course, Gerard was playing in the World Cup and was featured in the video. They've been an item since and have two sons together, Milan and Sasha.
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko
Hayden, Nashville star and one our favorite child-turned-adult actors, started dating Wladimir Klitschko back in 2009. Wladimir is a heavyweight boxing world champion from the Ukraine. Hayden has been spotted ring-side at several of her beau's matches. After a brief hiatus, the couple got back together in 2013 and subsequently announced their engagement and then welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaya.
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Actress Gabby Union started seeing NBA star Dwayne Wade in 2009. Although the couple briefly split up in 2013, they decided to tie the knot in 2014 in Miami, Florida. Wade has three other children with two different women, all of whom Gabby has become the loving step-mother of.
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Reality TV Star Kristin Cavallari left The Hills for Chicago when she started dating football star Jay Cutler. The two tied the knot in 2013 and have two sons together, Camden Jack and Jaxon Wyatt.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson married former 49er (that's a football team, ladies) Eric Johnson in May of 2010. They quickly announced their engagement in November of the same year. They married four years later and now have two children together, daughter Maxwell and son Ace.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
The American Idol star started dating NHL player Mike Fisher in 2008 after meeting at one of her concerts. They quickly got engaged in 2009 and then wed in 2010. Yes, Simon, Paula, and Randy were among some of the wedding guests. The couple have one son together, Isaiah.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
The Brazilian Supermodel and Patriot's Quarterback make one handsome couple. The pair started seeing each other in 2006. They tied the not in 2009 and welcomed their first son that same year. Three years later, in 2012, they welcomed a daughter. The couple have homes in LA and New York and are currently building a house in Boston.
Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick
Actress, model and Sports Illustrated cover girl Brooklyn Decker has been linked to world famous Tennis pro Andy Roddick since 2007. The pair married in 2009 and currently live in Austin, Texas.
Joanna Garcia and Nick Swisher
Joanna Garcia, best known for her roles in Reba and Once Upon a Time, started dating baseball player Nick Swisher in 2009. The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed their first and only child together, Emerson, in 2013.
La La Vasquez and Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony is one of the most recognizable names in basketball, and when he wed TV and radio personality La La Vasquez, it was nothing short of a spectacle. After a 6 year engagement, the two got married in NYC. Their wedding was filmed for a VH1 special, La La's Full Court Wedding.
Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers
Actress Olivia Munn has been dating Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers since 2014. Although the relationship is still relatively fresh, the couple have attended many public functions together-- and look pretty handsome arm-in-arm.