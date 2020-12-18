All the Celebrities Who Have Gotten the COVID-19 Vaccine So Far

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available, it’s only a matter of time until our timelines are filled of photos of people vaccinating themselves—stars included. The celebrities who have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far include Sir Ian McKellen and more stars to come.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, December 14, that the first COVID-19 vaccinations other than clinical trials were administered in the United States. A nurse in New York was among the first to receive the shot, with hundreds of thousands of health works and front-line employees to follow. At the time, hundreds of sites across the country received vials of authorized vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. With millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine set to be administered in the next few months, we thought we would keep track of all of the celebrities who have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Given that the COVID-19 vaccine is reserved at first for health workers, government employees and those at high risk, don’t expect many stars to receive the vaccine until much later. That said, there are still quite a few celebrities have been vaccinated so far. Read our list of celebrities who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine ahead.

Sir Ian McKellen

The Evening Standard reported in December 2020 that McKellen, 81, was given the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Queen Mary’s University Hospital. “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric,” he said in a statement.. “Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations…The take up amongst the older generation will be 100 percent—it ought to be—because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to—you’re doing your bit for society.” He added that he “felt very lucky to have had the vaccine,” and urged others to vaccinate themselves as well.

Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence got doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December 2020 in Washington D.C. The moment was livestreamed on Twitter of Surgeon General Jerome Adams first receiving the vaccine followed by the Pences. In a statement at the time, the White House said that the Pences received the vaccine “to promote [its] safety and efficacy.”

“You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci also told reporters in December 2020 before the Pences’ vaccinations. “For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can.”

Prue Leith

The Great British Bake Off judge announced in an Instagram post in December 2020 that she received the COVID-19 vaccine. “Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine,” she wrote in the caption.

