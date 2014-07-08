Celebrity-Spotting at The Haute Couture Shows: Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, More

Sure, the bi-annual haute couture shows in Paris are packed with jaw-dropping outfits—most of which cost more than any of us make in a year—but these fashion runways are also prime celebrity-watching spots.

The Fall 2014 shows, which kicked off on Sunday, have drawn some major celebs so far—from predictable front row regulars like Marion Cotillard to unexpected stars like Jared Leto and Jennifer Lawrence. (Hey, if winning an Oscar scores you an invitation to the Chanel Haute Couture show, why the heck not go?) Charlize Theron and Sean Penn also made a rare appearance as a couple at the Dior show.

Click through our gallery to see the biggest names making the rounds so far this week! We’ll keep updating our story until the shows come to a close on Friday.