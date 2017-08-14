10 Celebrities Who Have Doubled as College Professors

If you’ve ever been to college, you’ve likely been told that your college years are the best of your life. Whether or not that’s true, there’s a lot to love about college. There are the parties, friendships, newfound independence, and tons of people navigating the same stressful four (or more) years right alongside you. We’re sure that experience is only heightened when you sign up for an economics class because someone like, say, Angelina Jolie is teaching it.
Though we understand that it can be hard to stay awake in class from time to time, we’re positive that having an A-list professor would give you a sudden boost of alertness. As it turns out, many celebs have moonlighted as college professors. Ahead, discover 10 celebrities who have taught college (tweed blazers optional).
Angelina Jolie
In March 2017, the Oscar winner began her term as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics. The actress taught a postgraduate course at the school's Center for Women, Peace and Security, where she discussed topics like sexual violence, international relations, and women's violence.
Photo:
instagram / @lanifozofficial
Tyra Banks
In May 2017, the "America's Next Top Model" host started as a professor at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, where she co-taught a course on creating and maintaining a personal brand. The course, titled "Project You: Building and Extending Your Personal Brand," was taught alongside Stanford's managing professor, Allison Kruger, who has also worked at "The View" and "Good Morning America." Before becoming a teacher, Banks was a student herself at Harvard Business School.
Photo:
instagram / @tyrabanks
Oprah Winfrey
At the height of her success, the talkshow host spread her knowledge to college students at Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School of Management. There, Winfrey and her longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham, co-taught a course titled the "Dynamics of Leadership" in 2001. The class, which held 110 students for two terms, discussed how students can achieve personal leadership.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kevin Spacey
In 2008, the two-time Oscar winner added professor to his resume when he began a term at Oxford University's St. Catherine's college, where he taught contemporary theater. Prior to his first class, the actor spoke to The Telegraph about his teaching practice.
"What I like to do with these kids, aside from getting them up and having them do a scene from some play or do a monologue or whatever and critiquing the work, is to give them an idea of some of the practical realities of working in the industry," Spacey said. "Because I sometimes think drama schools can become somewhat isolating."
Photo:
instagram / @kevinspacey
Condoleeza Rice
In 2009, the former U.S. Secretary of State began as a professor at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, where she still teaches. However, the current gig isn't Rice's only experience with Stanford. Along with serving as the school's Provost in the '90s, Rice has also been a political science professor at the university since 1981.
Kanye West
The rapper began teaching at the Los Angeles Trade Technical College in 2014 as part of a 250-hour community service sentence after attacking a paparazzo at an airport. The Yeezy fashion designer taught classes in the art of fashion, and even spoke at one of the school's commencements, where he spread knowledge on the obstacles soon-to-be graduates will face in the real world.
"Even for me, as a successful musician, in order to make the transition it was really all but impossible. People always try to box you in to what they know you best for," he said in his speech.
Amal Clooney
In 2016, the award-winning attorney began teaching at Columbia University's Law School, where she lectured about human rights litigation. Clooney also has an impressive resume to back up her credentials. As a human rights attorney, she's argued before the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, the European Court of Human Rights, as well as domestic courts in the U.S. and U.K.
Photo:
Getty Images
James Franco
Since 2012, the Golden Globe-winning actor has been a lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles's School of Theater, Film and Television, where he has taught courses ranging from screenplay writing to classes in digital media.
Photo:
Getty Images
Spike Lee
After receiving his MFA in film production at New York University's Tisch School of Arts, the director returned to his alma mater in 1993 to teach at its graduate film program. Lee also taught a course on filmmaking at Harvard University in 1991.
Photo:
Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey
In 2016, the Oscar winner had a brief stint as a lecturer at the University of Texas at Austin, his alma mater. McConaughey, along with "The Hunger Games" director Gary Ross, assisted UT film studies professor Scott Rice, in their joint class, "Advanced Producing: Anatomy of a Motion Picture."
Photo:
Getty Images