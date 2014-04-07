How Much Some Celebrities Get Paid to Attend Coachella

It’s one of life’s little ironies that the more money and fame you have, the less you actually have to pay for stuff. Celebs and other tastemakers get freebies from everyone under the sun, in the hopes that they’ll popularize a brand and catapult it to cult status. Sometimes, they’re also paid to endorse things, by associating their pretty faces with a product. Case in point: Coachella. The music festival—which kicks off this weekend in California—is notorious starlet-bait. Big names like Paris Hilton, Elijah Wood, and Jessica Alba have been spotted in past years, and for 2014, major labels are taking the opportunity to capitalize on all that star power.

A couple of big-league deals have already been inked for this year’s Coachella, according to NY Daily News. Vanessa Hudgens, a festival mainstay, will reportedly receive $15,000 from McDonald’s to represent the brand during the multi-day concert. (Though we have a hard time envisioning her chowing down on Big Macs.) Meanwhile, “Glee” star Lea Michele has agreed to once again wear Lacoste clothing for the event, to the tune of a whopping $20,000.

Other celebrities also apparently want to cash in on this whole “get paid to have a fun time at a giant party” thing. (We’re shocked.)

Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad” fame, is asking for $15,000 and at least two VIP passes to attend the event, while Kate Bosworth is reportedly requesting more like $30,000. Other folks shopping for sponsors include Joe Jonas (somewhere under $20,000) and British TV host Louise Roe ($5,000 and three tickets.)

Are you surprised that celebs get paid so much to go to Coachella? Weigh in!