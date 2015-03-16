More Celebrities are Boycotting Dolce & Gabbana: Here’s What You Need to Know

You may have noticed #boycottdolceandgabbana appearing in your social media feed this weekend after the brand landed itself in hot water by some insensitive comments about families with same-sex parents, and those who choose to use IVF.
Despite being gay themselves, legendary fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana told Italy’s Panorama magazine that they “oppose gay adoptions,” saying, “the only family is the traditional one.”
Dolce added that procreation “must be an act of love,” and that “You are born to a mother and a father –or at least that’s how it should be.”
“I call children of chemistry, synthetic children. Uteri [for] rent, semen chosen from a catalog.”
Unsurprisingly, the world of social media was quick to hit back against the outdated remarks, with Elton John leading the backlash online.
MORE: Inside Fashion Designers’ Homes: From Manolo Blahnik To Azzedine Alaïa
Elton posted a picture of the designers with a scathing comment to Instagram: “How dare you refer to my beautiful children as ‘synthetic’. And shame on you for wagging your judgemental [sic] little fingers at IVF–a miracle that has allowed legions of loving people, both straight and gay, to fulfil their dream of having children. Your archaic thinking is out of step with the times, just like your fashions. I shall never wear Dolce and Gabbana ever again. #BoycottDolceGabbana”
View this post on Instagram
How dare you refer to my beautiful children as "synthetic". And shame on you for wagging your judgemental little fingers at IVF – a miracle that has allowed legions of loving people, both straight and gay, to fulfil their dream of having children. Your archaic thinking is out of step with the times, just like your fashions. I shall never wear Dolce and Gabbana ever again. #BoycottDolceGabbana
It wasn’t long before #BoycottDolceGabbana gained traction, with Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook users voicing outrage online. Victoria Beckham, Ricky Martin, and Courtney Love are some of the famous faces using Twitter to support Elton’s comments, and call out the designers on their outdated views:
There’s never a good time to be a bigot, but these comments are particularly poorly-timed, coming just weeks after Dolce and Gabbana’s fall 2016 showcase. The mom-themed show saw women walk the runway while holding their babies and toddlers, and was supposed to be a celebration of motherhood.
Blogger, Susie Bubble, pointed out that the fall presentation comes across as a complete gimmick now that the designers have voiced their narrow-minded views on parenting:
Dolce and Gabbana are yet to make a statement about the boycott, and we have a feeling this backlash is just getting started.