More Celebrities are Boycotting Dolce & Gabbana: Here’s What You Need to Know

You may have noticed #boycottdolceandgabbana appearing in your social media feed this weekend after the brand landed itself in hot water by some insensitive comments about families with same-sex parents, and those who choose to use IVF.

Despite being gay themselves, legendary fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana told Italy’s Panorama magazine that they “oppose gay adoptions,” saying, “the only family is the traditional one.”

Dolce added that procreation “must be an act of love,” and that “You are born to a mother and a father –or at least that’s how it should be.”

“I call children of chemistry, synthetic children. Uteri [for] rent, semen chosen from a catalog.”

Unsurprisingly, the world of social media was quick to hit back against the outdated remarks, with Elton John leading the backlash online.

Elton posted a picture of the designers with a scathing comment to Instagram: “How dare you refer to my beautiful children as ‘synthetic’. And shame on you for wagging your judgemental [sic] little fingers at IVF–a miracle that has allowed legions of loving people, both straight and gay, to fulfil their dream of having children. Your archaic thinking is out of step with the times, just like your fashions. I shall never wear Dolce and Gabbana ever again. #BoycottDolceGabbana”

It wasn’t long before #BoycottDolceGabbana gained traction, with Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook users voicing outrage online. Victoria Beckham, Ricky Martin, and Courtney Love are some of the famous faces using Twitter to support Elton’s comments, and call out the designers on their outdated views:

Sending love to Elton David Zachary Elijah & all the beautiful IVF babies x vb — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) March 16, 2015

Just round up all my Dolce & Gabbana pieces, I want to burn them. I'm just beyond words and emotions. Boycott senseless bigotry! #boycottD&G — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) March 15, 2015

.@dolcegabbana ur voices R 2powerfull 2B spreading so much h8 http://t.co/30Oe2hcxNt Wake up,Its 2015 Luv urselves guys #boycottdolcegabbana — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) March 15, 2015

There’s never a good time to be a bigot, but these comments are particularly poorly-timed, coming just weeks after Dolce and Gabbana’s fall 2016 showcase. The mom-themed show saw women walk the runway while holding their babies and toddlers, and was supposed to be a celebration of motherhood.

Blogger, Susie Bubble, pointed out that the fall presentation comes across as a complete gimmick now that the designers have voiced their narrow-minded views on parenting:

At the time I did say @dolcegabbana Mamma show was gimmick. Their narrow vision of "motherhood" finally comes to light #BoycottDolceGabbana — susiebubble (@susiebubble) March 16, 2015

Dolce and Gabbana are yet to make a statement about the boycott, and we have a feeling this backlash is just getting started.