24 Times Celebrities Showed Us How to Pull Off Baker Boy Hats

24 Times Celebrities Showed Us How to Pull Off Baker Boy Hats

by
24 Times Celebrities Showed Us How to Pull Off Baker Boy Hats
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Whether you call it a baker boy hat, newsboy cap, bandit cap, or cabbie, the early 20th century head-topper has had a major fashion resurgence. Hollywood A-listers and runway walkers alike have adorned the hat, which means everyone has taken notice.

And with the winter months rolling in, hats are a key accessory (subzero temperatures don’t play), but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style for comfort. Instead of emerging at work, dinner, or a date looking like Ralphie from “A Christmas Story,” show up looking like super-model Kate Moss.

So, give your beanie a break every once in awhile and and give baker boy hats a spin. If you’re feeling like you need a little inspo, swipe through 24 celeb hat-outfit combinations that are total wins in our book.

1 of 24
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha

Posing at a VMA party in Hollywood in August, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Walking in November, 2017 in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Walking in Paris in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

Arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse in July, 2017 in London

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

Arriving early for the MET Gala in New York City in May, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

Walking in London in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

Attending Paris fashion week in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Kate Moss
Kate Moss

Attending Paris fashion week in March, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Walking through the Los Angeles airport in March, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Ke$ha
Ke$ha

Walking in the Los Angeles airport in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss

Leaving a restaurant in November, 2017 in London, England.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice

Walking in New York City in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus

Attending SiriusXM Studios in January, 2017 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Posing in the Los Angeles airport in February, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

Walking in Los Angeles airport in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson

Attending the Childhelp Hollywood Heroes in October, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Rosie Huntington
Rosie Huntington

Walking in the Los Angeles International Airport in November, 2017 in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

Hanging in Los Angeles in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse

Walking in New York City in December, 2016

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Posing in Los Angeles in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Zendaya
Zendaya

Walking in London in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

Walking in New York City in February, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

Posing in Hollywood in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

Walking in New York City in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images

