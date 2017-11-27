24 Times Celebrities Showed Us How to Pull Off Baker Boy Hats

Whether you call it a baker boy hat, newsboy cap, bandit cap, or cabbie, the early 20th century head-topper has had a major fashion resurgence. Hollywood A-listers and runway walkers alike have adorned the hat, which means everyone has taken notice.
And with the winter months rolling in, hats are a key accessory (subzero temperatures don’t play), but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style for comfort. Instead of emerging at work, dinner, or a date looking like Ralphie from “A Christmas Story,” show up looking like super-model Kate Moss.
So, give your beanie a break every once in awhile and and give baker boy hats a spin. If you’re feeling like you need a little inspo, swipe through 24 celeb hat-outfit combinations that are total wins in our book.
Bebe Rexha
Posing at a VMA party in Hollywood in August, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Walking in November, 2017 in New York City
Photo:
Getty Images
Celine Dion
Walking in Paris in June, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse in July, 2017 in London
Photo:
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Arriving early for the MET Gala in New York City in May, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Walking in London in September, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Attending Paris fashion week in September, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Moss
Attending Paris fashion week in March, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Walking through the Los Angeles airport in March, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Ke$ha
Walking in the Los Angeles airport in July, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Lottie Moss
Leaving a restaurant in November, 2017 in London, England.
Photo:
Getty Images
Victoria Justice
Walking in New York City in June, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Attending SiriusXM Studios in January, 2017 in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
Paris Hilton
Posing in the Los Angeles airport in February, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Rita Ora
Walking in Los Angeles airport in July, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Rosario Dawson
Attending the Childhelp Hollywood Heroes in October, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rosie Huntington
Walking in the Los Angeles International Airport in November, 2017 in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
Sofia Richie
Hanging in Los Angeles in June, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse
Walking in New York City in December, 2016
Photo:
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Posing in Los Angeles in July, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
Walking in London in June, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
Walking in New York City in February, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Bella Thorne
Posing in Hollywood in July, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Walking in New York City in September, 2017
Photo:
Getty Images