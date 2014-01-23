See Which Top Celebrities are Sitting Front-Row at Paris Couture Week

Spring 2014 Couture Week is soon wrapping up in Paris, and—as is the case with any modern-day fashion week—the models, designers, and other behind-the-scenes masterminds aren’t the only ones in the spotlight. There’s also plenty of camera lenses aimed directly at that perennially present front row mainstay: the celebrity.

Fashion icon and brand face Tilda Swinton dressed to the nines for the Chanel couture show, where she sat front row in addition to rubbing cheeks with pal and collaborator Karl Lagerfeld. “Girls” star Allison Williams was among the famous faces under the lights in the Dior front row, and of course there were countless street style stars present for every show.

Click through the gallery to see all the famous fashion faces in attendance so far at Couture Week!