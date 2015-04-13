All The Celebrities Partying at Coachella This Year

Coachella might seem like just another music festival, but during the last few years it’s become so much more. The annual event, held in the Southern California desert, is an excuse for serious style-showing, partying, relaxing, and of course, celebrity photo ops.

Celebrities and Coachella have become just as synonymous as flower crowns and Coachella thanks to the flurry of paparazzi that flock to the scene to capture stars at their most laid-back. Everyone from Lindsay Lohan and Kate Bosworth to Jared Leto have made appearances in recent years, and the 2015 festival (which officially started over the weekend) brought out a new crop of Caochella regulars that include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and Fergie.

In case you’re not yet sick of seeing Coachella shots on Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, and street style blogs, we’ve compiled a guide to all the stars partying at the festival this year.