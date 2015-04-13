StyleCaster
All The Celebrities Partying at Coachella This Year

Coachella might seem like just another music festival, but during the last few years it’s become so much more. The annual  event, held in the Southern California desert, is an excuse for serious style-showing, partying, relaxing, and of course, celebrity photo ops.

Celebrities and Coachella have become just as synonymous as flower crowns and Coachella thanks to the flurry of paparazzi that flock to the scene to capture stars at their most laid-back. Everyone from Lindsay Lohan and Kate Bosworth to Jared Leto have made appearances in recent years, and the 2015 festival (which officially started over the weekend) brought out a new crop of Caochella regulars that include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and Fergie.

In case you’re not yet sick of seeing Coachella shots on Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, and street style blogs, we’ve compiled a guide to all the stars partying at the festival this year.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

Paris and Nicky Hilton

Fergie

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin

Jamie Chung

Julianne Hough, Aaron Paul,

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder

Katy Perry

Behati Prinsloo

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth

Bella Thorne

Kendall Jenner

Leonardo DiCaprio

Paris Hilton

Sarah Hyland

Alessandra Ambrosio and friends

Julianne Hough

Paris and Nicky Hilton

Cody Simpson and Gigi Hadid

Richie Sambora and Orianthi

Paris Hilton

Brooklyn Beckham

Nicky Hilton

