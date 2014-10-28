Celebrities are Freaking Out Over Taylor Swift’s New Album

Taylor Swift has been accused of many things—having too many boyfriends, dancing at too many awards shows, having too many cats, using the worst surprised face when winning at all of those awards shows—but one thing she can’t be accused of is having too many loyal friends.

So in the days, hours, and minutes leading up to and following the release of her much hyped fifth studio album ‘1989’, all of those loyal, famous friends—like Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham and Abigail Breslin—took to their social media pages to shower praise upon their talented friend. See what they had to say:

1989 RESURRECTED MY SOUL/thought i was bored of writing about anything/talk 2 me abt the chemical change taking place in my body re: “Style” — Tavi Gevinson (@tavitulle) October 27, 2014

“Cuz you know I love the players/ and you love the game”- @taylorswift13. I love this woman. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) October 27, 2014

THE NEW @taylorswift13 ALBUM MAY BE MADE COMPLETELY OUT OF ANGEL WINGS IM SO OBSESSED — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) October 27, 2014

She done done it again! Tonight, my favorite is “This Love”.. #TS1989 pic.twitter.com/8FcBwYp7XE — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) October 27, 2014

All You Had To Do Was Stay. #TS1989 👯🎉 — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) October 27, 2014

Hope you enjoy October 27th or, as it shall now be called, national Taylor Swift day #TS1989 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 27, 2014

Go grab yourself @taylorswift13‘s new album, it just came out and it’s stellar – http://t.co/5CxHgHbtD1 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) October 27, 2014

You are the best thing that’s ever been mine. @taylorswift13 you’re a genius — SAM SMITH (@samsmithworld) October 23, 2014

@KarlieKloss captioned: The wait is OVER!…..#TS1989 IS (almost) FINALLYYYYY HERE!!!!!!……tonight at MIDNIGHT you can download@taylorswift‘s full album on iTunes!!!! Woooohoooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!