Celebrities are Freaking Out Over Taylor Swift’s New Album

Emily Kanoff
by

Taylor Swift has been accused of many things—having too many boyfriends, dancing at too many awards shows, having too many cats, using the worst surprised face when winning at all of those awards shows—but one thing she can’t be accused of is having too many loyal friends.

taylor swift dancing 2 Celebrities are Freaking Out Over Taylor Swifts New Album

So in the days, hours, and minutes leading up to and following the release of her much hyped fifth studio album ‘1989’, all of those loyal, famous friends—like Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham and Abigail Breslin—took to their social media pages to shower praise upon their talented friend. See what they had to say:

@KarlieKloss captioned: The wait is OVER!…..#TS1989 IS (almost) FINALLYYYYY HERE!!!!!!……tonight at MIDNIGHT you can download@taylorswift‘s full album on iTunes!!!! Woooohoooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

@JackAntonoff captioned: 1989 is here! https://t.co/JhUZG7ADJ4 run don’t walk.@taylorswift I have TRULY loved working on this album. massive journey from my first conversations with taylor about yaz and jon hughes.

@SelenaGomez captioned: From hotel room album listening parties, kitchen dance floor album listening parties to driving on the pch, windows down album listening parties. -The best part is we were the only ones there. Each time. So happy, honored and proud to know you and your diaries.@taylorswift #1989 BUY IT!!! -now I’ll listen live from drowning in my bed sheets.

