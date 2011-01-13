Celebrities Are Basically Advertisement Kryptonite?

It’s been an ad whirlwind, but there have been more Frejas and Darias than Gwyneths and Siennas posing all languid and sexy for those glossy ads that we track with the same verocity a finance douche does the NASDAQ. Bye Madonna at Dolce & Gabbana, hello Izabel Goulart and Alessandra Ambrosio. Ad Age is saying maybe just maybe there’s a reason for the shift, and it’s not just because we heart models so much.

A new study found that “fewer than 12% of ads using celebrities exceeded a 10% lift, and one-fifth of celebrity ads had a negative impact on advertising effectiveness.” Not to mention those chicks who demand $10 mil per flick don’t come cheap when Mario Testino or Steven Meisel are behind the camera.

Ad Age basically says the bigger influence aren’t stars who are just like us, but people who really are just like us. “Today’s consumer is more likely to be influenced by someone in their social network than a weak celebrity connection.” I’m pretty sure this is just further evidence that bloggers are taking over the world. Sorry, Madonna.