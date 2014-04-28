20 Celebrities and Their Obscure Foreign Commercials

With a few rare exceptions, Hollywood’s biggest stars rarely slum in American television commercials. On the other hand, no amount of fame (or dignity) can deter an A-list celebrity from shilling products in a foreign land. Sometimes Japanese or Norwegian ad campaigns prove too lucrative to turn down, leading to some of the most expensive and/or odd commercials ever produced.

Here are just a few of those little-seen advertisements, most of which feature appearances from huge Hollywood stars you’d never see in a Walmart or Kmart commercial in the states.

Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones has starred in dozens of television ads for Japan’s Boss coffee, appearing not as himself, but as a character called “Alien Jones” who came to Earth to study our species. More often than not, our human behavior confounds Alien Jones, leading him to seek relief at the bottom of a Boss coffee can.



Paul Newman

We’re pretty used to seeing Paul Newman’s likeness on countless Newman’s Own grocery items, usually wearing a sombrero or holding a pitchfork. But it still feels rare to see Newman in a television commercial for Maxwell House coffee, especially one where he attends the world’s most depressing birthday party. (Newman has appeared in Japanese Maxwell House print campaigns, as well)



Leonardo DiCaprio

In early 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the following Japanese ad for Jim Beam. In it, DiCaprio utters a mere four words (“Cool bourbon — Jim Beam”) after using his superhuman powers to reduce a block of ice into flakes for his afternoon drink.

Cindy Crawford

We admit, we’ve seen Cindy Crawford in more than her share of U.S. commercials, advertising everything from cosmetics to Pepsi. But we can’t recall anything as odd as this ad for Pocari Sweat, a Japanese sports drink that fuels fantastical female warriors and their creepy claymation sidekicks.

Keanu Reeves

If we’re following this ad correctly, a power outage forces Keanu Reeves to abandon his electronic music studio, at which point he goes in search of his cat. Once he finds it, the cat turns into a beautiful woman who seduces Reeves before disappearing. Or, perhaps this commercial tells the story of how Keanu Reeves drank so much Suntory Reserve whiskey that he mistook his cat for a beautiful woman, who he then seduced. Decide for yourself:

George Clooney

If you don’t turn out to be the woman of George Clooney’s dreams and the recipient of his wealth, don’t fret: There’s still time to plan for your Clooney-less future with the help of Norway’s DnB Bank.

James Brown

The executives at Nissin decided that their 1992 commercials for hot, steamy soup needed an accompanying song about hot, steamy sex, which is presumably why they hired James Brown to rework his famous “Sex Machine” with lyrics about miso.

Julia Roberts

Roberts was reportedly paid around $1.5 million to star in this Italian ad for Lavazza coffee — and she didn’t even have to utter a single word. The actress merely acts bored and disinterested while an exasperated painter tries to capture her likeness, until one of the painter’s buddies gets the bright idea to give her a cup of Lavazza, getting her to flash a big toothy smile.

