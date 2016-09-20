10 Times Celebs Wore Affordable Clothes—and How to Cop Their Style

It’s pretty obvious that most celebs step out in getups that mere mortals shan’t be buying anytime soon, thanks to sheer cost. But the good news is that everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid and Rita Ora can’t resist a bargain from time to time, and we tracked down some of their best affordable looks in real time, so you can buy them now.

From a head-turning red dress modeled on Instagram by Bella Hadid to a perfect black ribbed bodysuit straight off the red carpet from Hailey Baldwin, these 10 style moments are yours for the taking—and everything is under $100 (with the exception of Beyoncé‘s vegan leather skirt, which is $103). If you’re dying to look just like Kourtney Kardashian, you don’t have to grow out your hair and dye it brown—just find her romper online.