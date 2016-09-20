StyleCaster
Share

10 Times Celebs Wore Affordable Clothes—and How to Cop Their Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Times Celebs Wore Affordable Clothes—and How to Cop Their Style

by
10 Times Celebs Wore Affordable Clothes—and How to Cop Their Style
21 Start slideshow

It’s pretty obvious that most celebs step out in getups that mere mortals shan’t be buying anytime soon, thanks to sheer cost. But the good news is that everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid and Rita Ora can’t resist a bargain from time to time, and we tracked down some of their best affordable looks in real time, so you can buy them now.

MORE: The 55 Best Shopping Sites for Girls on a Budget

From a head-turning red dress modeled on Instagram by Bella Hadid to a perfect black ribbed bodysuit straight off the red carpet from Hailey Baldwin, these 10 style moments are yours for the taking—and everything is under $100 (with the exception of Beyoncé‘s vegan leather skirt, which is $103). If you’re dying to look just like Kourtney Kardashian, you don’t have to grow out your hair and dye it brown—just find her romper online.

MORE: The 10 Best Budget-Friendly Fashion Bloggers

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Gigi Hadid in Nasty Gal for Sports Illustrated.

Photo: instagram / @si_swimsuit

Nasty Gal Tupac Hologram Bikini Top, $58; at Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Tupac Hologram Bikini Bottom, $50; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Bella Hadid chillin' in a fire-engine red Reformation frock.

Photo: instagram

Janelle dress, $78; at Reformation

Kendall Jenner stepping out in Vans.

Photo: instagram

Old Skool Sneakers, $60; at Vans

Kourtney Kardashian in a Love Culture romper.

Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash

White Banana Off Shoulder Ruched Romper, $37.95; at Love Culture

Beyoncé doesn't need real leather to look good, and proves it in this House of CB skirt.

Maja Charcoal Vegan Leather Thigh-Split Skirt, $103; at House of CB

Photo: House of CB

Khloé Kardashian hopped around Miami wearing a midi dress for the masses.

Photo: MyStyleMode

Taupe Knit Ribbed Tank Midi Dress, $41.99; at MyStyleMode

Photo: MyStyleMode

Though she can afford anything under the sun, Kim Kardashian's dress and choker are both quite reasonable—the choker is only $13!

Photo: Wenn

Privacy Please Cassiar Dress, $88; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Distressed Jean Choker, $13; at Sorella

Photo: Sorella

Miley Cyrus found this quirky top for only $70.

Photo: instagram

Grl Pwr Mesh Turtleneck, $70; at Local Heroes

Photo: Local Heroes

Rita Ora came to break hearts, and you can too.

Photo: instagram / @ritaora

I Came to Break Hearts Cap, $70; at Nasaseasons

Photo: Nasaseasons

Even on the red carpet, Hailey Baldwin went with a bargain bodysuit.

Photo: Getty

Body Canalé, $16.94; at Stradivarius

Photo: Stradivarius

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Office-Friendly Outfits to Copy This Fall

25 Office-Friendly Outfits to Copy This Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share