10 Times Celebs Wore Affordable Clothes—and How to Cop Their Style

It’s pretty obvious that most celebs step out in getups that mere mortals shan’t be buying anytime soon, thanks to sheer cost. But the good news is that everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid and Rita Ora can’t resist a bargain from time to time, and we tracked down some of their best affordable looks in real time, so you can buy them now.
From a head-turning red dress modeled on Instagram by Bella Hadid to a perfect black ribbed bodysuit straight off the red carpet from Hailey Baldwin, these 10 style moments are yours for the taking—and everything is under $100 (with the exception of Beyoncé‘s vegan leather skirt, which is $103). If you’re dying to look just like Kourtney Kardashian, you don’t have to grow out your hair and dye it brown—just find her romper online.
Gigi Hadid in Nasty Gal for Sports Illustrated.
Nasty Gal Tupac Hologram Bikini Top, $58; at Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Tupac Hologram Bikini Bottom, $50; at Nasty Gal
Bella Hadid chillin' in a fire-engine red Reformation frock.
Kendall Jenner stepping out in Vans.
Old Skool Sneakers, $60; at Vans
Kourtney Kardashian in a Love Culture romper.
White Banana Off Shoulder Ruched Romper, $37.95; at Love Culture
Beyoncé doesn't need real leather to look good, and proves it in this House of CB skirt.
Maja Charcoal Vegan Leather Thigh-Split Skirt, $103; at House of CB
Khloé Kardashian hopped around Miami wearing a midi dress for the masses.
Taupe Knit Ribbed Tank Midi Dress, $41.99; at MyStyleMode
Though she can afford anything under the sun, Kim Kardashian's dress and choker are both quite reasonable—the choker is only $13!
Privacy Please Cassiar Dress, $88; at Revolve
Distressed Jean Choker, $13; at Sorella
Miley Cyrus found this quirky top for only $70.
Rita Ora came to break hearts, and you can too.
Even on the red carpet, Hailey Baldwin went with a bargain bodysuit.
