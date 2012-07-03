Celebrating Tom Cruise’s 50th Birthday With His Most Outlandish Moments

It’s nearly impossible to pass a newsstand or open up your Internet browser in the past five days without seeing the name TOM CRUISE blaring across it. Sure, Tom is a megastar and no stranger to intense tabloid scrutiny, but it seems to be reaching its peak thanks to his impending divorce of wife of five years Katie Holmes.

What exactly happened that led to Katie filing for divorce while Tom was onset in Iceland remains to be a mystery (Was Scientology a factor? Will she score big bucks or walk away empty handed?), but we can confidently tell you that Katie has decamped to a Chelsea rental apartment incredibly close to our offices, and the paparazzi are now making it difficult when some of our editors want to do post-work shopping at Whole Foods next door.

What’s more: It’s Tom Cruise’s 50th birthday today! We’d wager that dealing with your third divorce and a ton of unwelcome media attention isn’t how you’d want to spend your golden birthday, but you might as well make the most of it, right? In honor of his big day, we’ve compiled a gallery of Tom’s most outlandish moments. He’s proven to be slightly off his rocker (in a charming actor kind of way … ) and we’ve all enjoyed being along for the ride.

