Celebrating Liu Bolin’s ‘Lost In Art’ Exhibit With Jean Paul Gaultier

On Monday night, the fashion and art crowds merged at the Eli Klein Fine Art gallery in NYC. The editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, Glenda Bailey, was joined by the fashion great Jean Paul Gaultier and artist Liu Bolin to fête Bolin’s collaboration with Bazaar, which resulted in some truly magnificent images. Bolin, famous for his “hiding in the city” concept (where he paints himself to blend into cityscape backgrounds), took the idea and applied it to the world of fashion for his latest installment titled “Lost in Art.”

His latest subjects? None other than Jean Paul Gaultier, Alber Elbaz of Lanvin, Angela Missoni and Maria Grazia Chiuri & Pierpaolo Piccioli from Valentino. Not too shabby, no? These famed designers were camouflaged within a background of their signature creations (think Angela Missoni immersed in a Missoni pattern and Gaultier fading into a sea of stripes).

Click though the slideshow above for some shots from last night’s event and a peek at Bolin’s photographs! Want to check out the exhibit for yourself? Head to Eli Klein Fine Art at 462 West Broadway (between Houston and Prince) in NYC!