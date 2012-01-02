Celebrating Johnny Weir’s Marriage With His Best Looks

While many celebrity marriages are falling apart at the seams, it seems that some stars still believe in love. This is the case for one of my favorite public figures, the absolutely fabulous Johnny Weir. I have had the opportunity to interview the gracious fashionista, who is always dressed to the nines, so I’m thrilled that he has finally found a good man to settle down with.

On New Year’s Eve, he tweeted that he had married Victor Voronov, who, according to his Twitter is a Georgetown Law grad, prepping for the Jersey bar exam in 2012. He then told Jill Zarin that there would be a summer celebration for the nuptials, they were just tired of “livin’ in sin.”

While I don’t know anything else about Weir’s hubby, I’m confident that a Georgetown grad on the path to being a partner at some big firm is the way to go, since it ain’t cheap to keep Johnny in those designer duds. It’s no secret that Weir has a major passion for Birkin bags, Balenciaga, and custom Louboutins.

In honor of his unique swag and chic attitude, let’s celebrate Johnny’s marriage by taking a look at some of my favorite looks of his. Click through the gallery above for a lot of glitter, red soles and pure fashion.