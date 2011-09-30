Celebrating Annie Leibovitz’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

A big happy birthday is in order toAnnie Leibovitz. The iconic photographer turns 62 today, and it’s safe to say that she has probably had the craziest, most memorable career of any photographer…ever. Who would have thought that the same woman who famously shot a Rolling Stone cover with a nudeJohn Lennon andYoko Ono hours before his murder would be taking pictures for the Kardashian Kollection print ads 30 years later?
In recent years, Annie has been plagued with serious financial issues, but she seems to be rebounding nicely. And regardless of what happens in the future, she has a stunning legacy that speaks for itself. Take a look at some of her most bizarre, controversial and just plain awesome pictures in the gallery above.
The John Lennon and Yoko Ono Rolling Stone cover was shot five hours before he was gunned down in front of The Dakota.
One of Annie's most famous shots is of actress Whoopi Goldberg immersed in a tub of milk. A somewhat politically charged photograph, this was considered very controversial.
This Gisele - Shaq Vogue cover caused quite a stir and many perceived it as racist. (I sort of just perceived it as awesome.)
The Vanity Fair nude pictures of Miley Cyrus did not sit well with many people, especially because there were some featuring her and her father getting a little too close for comfort.
This iconic nude shot of a pregnant Demi Moore (before her cougar days) is one of Annie's most memorable contributions to Vanity Fair.
Um, I'm pretty sure this picture of Johnny Depp and then-girlfriend Kate Moss is the best thing I have ever seen.
Lance Armstrong through Annie's eyes.
This is the last photoshoot with Heath Ledger prior to his tragic death in 2008.
(Okay, so since I'm such a HUGE Jennifer Aniston fan, it pains me to include a picture of Angelina Jolie. However, this shot of her and adopted son Maddox is one of my personal favorites from Annie's collection.)