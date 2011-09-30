Celebrating Annie Leibovitz’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

A big happy birthday is in order toAnnie Leibovitz. The iconic photographer turns 62 today, and it’s safe to say that she has probably had the craziest, most memorable career of any photographer…ever. Who would have thought that the same woman who famously shot a Rolling Stone cover with a nudeJohn Lennon andYoko Ono hours before his murder would be taking pictures for the Kardashian Kollection print ads 30 years later?

In recent years, Annie has been plagued with serious financial issues, but she seems to be rebounding nicely. And regardless of what happens in the future, she has a stunning legacy that speaks for itself. Take a look at some of her most bizarre, controversial and just plain awesome pictures in the gallery above.