Ann Curry Is Leaving “Today”; We Round Up Her Best Looks

One of today’s top news stories concerns Ann Curry, one of the co-hosts of The Today Show, who is saying farewell to the popular morning show after only a year. “It’s going to be a bit of a tough day,” Curry told USA Today. “I’m going to have to tell our viewers. That’s what makes me more emotional than anything. I don’t want to leave them. I love them. And I will really miss them.”

The announcement of her departure did not come as a total surprise, as the move had been speculated for weeks. While we’re still not clear on all the details, clearly, management felt that something just wasn’t working. Curry isn’t leaving the NBC family completely, though, and has snagged a new gig as a producer for network specials.

To commemorate her (relatively brief) transition from reporter and anchor to morning news personality, we decided that the best way to honor her would be to look back at some of her best looks, since she had certainly been stepping up her style game since starting at “Today.” While some may have previously described the journalist as dowdy, she made sure to step out of her comfort zone, embracing trends like neon and prints. Click through the gallery above as we say farewell — which one was your favorite?