Celebrating 50 Years Of Breakfast At Tiffany’s With 10 LBDs

Audrey Hepburn‘s look from Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a cultural icon. From posters to apparel, the image is splashed across every product imaginable. And there’s a reason why. The little black dress is the most essential item in any wardrobe. Dress it up or dress it down, keep it all black or throw on colored accents, the possibilities are endless. No one has ever gone wrong in a LBD (yet).

To celebrate Breakfast at Tiffany’s 50th anniversary, we’ve pulled 10 of our favorite LBDs ranging in price from $25 to $180. Click through for the staple that inspires us all. Drop a line and let us know which look is your favorite and how you would style it! And happy anniversary darling Audrey, I’m off to eat a croissant outside of Tiffany’s in your honor.