Celebrating 50 Years Of Breakfast At Tiffany’s With 10 LBDs

Jessica Rubin
by
Audrey Hepburn‘s look from Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a cultural icon. From posters to apparel, the image is splashed across every product imaginable. And there’s a reason why. The little black dress is the most essential item in any wardrobe. Dress it up or dress it down, keep it all black or throw on colored accents, the possibilities are endless. No one has ever gone wrong in a LBD (yet).

To celebrate Breakfast at Tiffany’s 50th anniversary, we’ve pulled 10 of our favorite LBDs ranging in price from $25 to $180. Click through for the staple that inspires us all. Drop a line and let us know which look is your favorite and how you would style it! And happy anniversary darling Audrey, I’m off to eat a croissant outside of Tiffany’s in your honor.

Audrey Hepburn wearing history's most iconic little black dress. 

Structured Woven Dress, $27.80, at Forever 21

Black Tunic, $39.95, at H&M

Calvin Klein Ruched Black Dress, $44.40, at 6PM

Sparkle & Fade Knit Bow Back Dress, $48, at Urban Outfitters

Sophie Swing Dress, $58, at Nasty Gal

MOTEL Dalphine Dress, $70, at Revolve Clothing

Dress With Zip, $79.90, at Zara

French Connection Samantha Stretch Puff Sleeve Dress, $134.40, at Zappos

Mikael Aghal Mesh-Detailed Crepe Dress, $155.75, at The OutNet

BCBG Little Black Dress, $178.80, at 6PM

