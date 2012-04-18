Celebrate Suri Cruise’s 6th Birthday With These Ridiculous Pictures Of Her

Six years ago, a little blessing of joy came into the world. That blessing of joy’s name is Suri Cruise. She was the unlikely daughter of movie star Tom Cruise and his wifey Katie Holmes. Now, Suri is practically more famous than both of them. In fact, they should probably be referred to simply as Suri Cruise’s parents.

In her six years of life, Suri has mastered the paparazzi pose, how to wield off those pesky TMZ photogs and how to rock a heel like a pro. Seriously. B*tch isn’t even a decade old and has a closet that’s probably worth as much as my entire life. Ugh. I can only imagine what the little diva got for the big day, considering last year she got $5 million added to her trust fund from Big Daddy Cruise.

Sigh. I love this girl. If you haven’t read her “Burn Book,” read it immediately. Click through the gallery above for a look at my favorite Suri Cruise moments over the years. Cheers, babe! Raise that glass of apple juice in the air like a pro.