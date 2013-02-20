Celebrate Rihanna’s Birthday With 25 of Her Most Provocative Fashion Moments

It’s hard to believe that Rihanna turns a mere 25 years old today. The Barbadian songstress has accomplished a great deal in her career, and is one of the most popular celebrities around—thanks in part to her controversial behavior from the on-and-off relationship with Chris Brown to her noted affection for marijuana (both of which are liberally documented on her Instagram).

Apart from her perpetual behind-the-scenes drama, we’ve always kept a keen eye on Rihanna’s on-point fashion sense. Whether she’s bringing the crop top to the forefront (which she definitely did), or wearing what can only be described as skimpy silk pajamas on a red carpet, you can always count on RiRi to deliver a killer look in the most effortless way possible.

So, in honor of Rihanna’s 25th birthday, we couldn’t help but round up 25 of her most provocative fashion moments for your viewing pleasure.

Click through the slideshow above and let us know—which Rihanna look is your favorite?

More: Instagram Insanity: 15 of Rihanna’s Most Provocative Pictures