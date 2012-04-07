StyleCaster
Share

Celebrate Passover With Drake’s Incredible Bar Mitzvah

What's hot
StyleCaster

Celebrate Passover With Drake’s Incredible Bar Mitzvah

Spencer Cain
by

screen shot 2012 04 06 at 11 25 20 pm1 Celebrate Passover With Drakes Incredible Bar Mitzvah

A few weeks ago, I was thrilled to report that Drake‘s latest video for his single “HYFR” would feature Señor Drizzy celebrating his Bar Mitzvah. Now, on the glorious weekend of Passover, I am happy to report that the video is here — and it’s pretty epic.

Basically, Drake honored his commitment to the Jewish faith by getting re-Bar Mitzvah’d. This time around, things were a bit different. I’d be willing to bet that his original Bar Mitzvah in Canada didn’t feature Patron and Lil Wayne, but I could be wrong.

Anyway, do yourself a favor and watch this below. Believe me, it’s Kosher for Passover. Oh, and please take note of the adorable footage of a pint-sized Drake in the beginning.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share