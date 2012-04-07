Celebrate Passover With Drake’s Incredible Bar Mitzvah

A few weeks ago, I was thrilled to report that Drake‘s latest video for his single “HYFR” would feature Señor Drizzy celebrating his Bar Mitzvah. Now, on the glorious weekend of Passover, I am happy to report that the video is here — and it’s pretty epic.

Basically, Drake honored his commitment to the Jewish faith by getting re-Bar Mitzvah’d. This time around, things were a bit different. I’d be willing to bet that his original Bar Mitzvah in Canada didn’t feature Patron and Lil Wayne, but I could be wrong.

Anyway, do yourself a favor and watch this below. Believe me, it’s Kosher for Passover. Oh, and please take note of the adorable footage of a pint-sized Drake in the beginning.