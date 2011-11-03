Celebrate Kris Jenner’s Birthday With This Outrageous Video

Even I, a true Kardashian konnoisseur, am getting a little sick of hearing the “K” word after all the divorce drama this week – and Lord knows I’m not the only one. Nonetheless, it is Mama Kris Jenner‘s birthday today, and who am I to deny such a monumental day? The, er, well-preserved matriarch/momager/maniac turns 56, and to celebrate, let’s ignore all of this week’s bad press and focus on the past.

No, I’m not talking about Kim’s sordid sex tape situation, I’m talking about this absolutely absurd and incredible video that Kris and then-hubby Robert Kardashian made to commemorate her 30th birthday. An ode to their high-flying life in Beverly Hills and her fantastic friends, Kris sings a song to the tune of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” Some of her favorite things at this time include car pools, Judith Leiber, Bible studies, Cheesecake Factory, Valentino, and much, much more.

Anyway, you really, really need to watch this. Also, make sure to view the whole way through for a couple of unbelievable OJ Simpson cameos, and to see Mama Kris who doesn’t leave home without a Birkin clad in overalls.