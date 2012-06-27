StyleCaster
Celebrate Ed Westwick’s Birthday With Chuck Bass’ Best Looks

Spencer Cain
by
A lovely British lad by the name of Ed Westwick turns twenty five today. Ed has been making quite a mark on the fashion world lately, thanks to his campaign with menswear designer Philipp Plein and his impeccable runway walk at the designer’s show in Milan this past weekend. But the real fashion icon Ed will always be associated with goes by Chuck Bass.

If you aren’t familiar with Chuck Bass, then you’ve probably never seen The CW’s beloved teen drama Gossip Girl. While even we (as diehard fans) can admit that in its old age, the plot lines have become a little nuts, we stand by the fact that the first few seasons of the show are some of the most memorable in television history. After all, this is what launched the careers of Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford and most notably Blake Lively.

The character of Chuck Bass never ceases to amaze and entertain. Conniving, sinister, but outrageously charming, Chuck Bass always gets his way — and he always does it stylishly. From plaid to pocket squares, Chuck Bass’ fashion is reminiscent of another era. Oh, and if you’re annoyed that we keep saying his full name, don’t be. That’s how he likes it.

While Gossip Girl will inevitably be winding down soon and the cast will be going onto bigger and better things, it’s important to remember where they came from. So, in honor of Ed’s quarter-century birthday, click through the gallery above for a look at some of Chuck’s best looks. Yes, by looks we mean outfits, but with a devilish grin always glued to his face, we could understand if you thought we meant something else.

1 of 9

What a way to accessorize a school uniform. Chuck Bass put St. Jude's School for Boys on the style map. Watch out, Constance Billard!

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/

Chuck is wearing the iconic scarf that was his season one trademark. It has been sold out from prepster fave J. Press for years, but you can definitely scoop one up on eBay

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/

Chuck Bass, a dark bar, and a little herringbone. What could be better? 

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/

Again, Chuck adds spruce to his school uniform with this patterned cardigan. 

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/

The best television couple of all time -- easily. Chuck looks dapper in a simple suit with a tie that matches Blair's plaid dress. 

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/

This outfit was worn on Gossip Girl about three years ago, making Chuck Bass the one who predicted the colored denim craze. 

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/

It's the Hamptons. What the hell else would he wear? 

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/THE CW

When Chuck means business, he usually means it in a pair of suspenders. 

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/

"Fashionable" and "lifeguarding uniform" are two things that don't usually go together, but leave it to Chuck to change that. 

Photo: The CW/17th Street Productions/Alloy Entertainment/

