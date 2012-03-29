We Celebrate 30 Years Of Guess With Our Favorite Campaigns

When it comes to the notion of real girls having curves, nobody does it better than Guess. Made iconic by the likes of former spokesmodels Anna Nicole Smith and Laetitia Casta, the brand has come full circle, celebrating its 30th anniversary with its original cover girl, Claudia Schiffer.

Just 19 when she first pouted her way into our hearts in 1989, the 41-year-old is striking a pose once again for Guess to help celebrate this momentous occasion. Obviously we couldn’t let this big birthday go by without reflecting back on some of the hottest glamazons that have graced our favorite Guess campaigns…and the walls of boys’ bedrooms everywhere.

So take a stroll down memory lane in the slideshow above, and enjoy a look back at some the lovely ladies who channeled the ’50s, went western chic, and exemplified the ’90s in a way we always aspired to.