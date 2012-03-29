What goes around comes around as evidenced by the return of Claudia Schiffer for Guess Jeans 30th anniversary campaign.
We Celebrate 30 Years Of Guess With Our Favorite Campaigns

When it comes to the notion of real girls having curves, nobody does it better than Guess. Made iconic by the likes of former spokesmodels Anna Nicole Smith and Laetitia Casta, the brand has come full circle, celebrating its 30th anniversary with its original cover girl, Claudia Schiffer.

Just 19 when she first pouted her way into our hearts in 1989, the 41-year-old is striking a pose once again for Guess to help celebrate this momentous occasion. Obviously we couldn’t let this big birthday go by without reflecting back on some of the hottest glamazons that have graced our favorite Guess campaigns…and the walls of boys’ bedrooms everywhere.

So take a stroll down memory lane in the slideshow above, and enjoy a look back at some the lovely ladies who channeled the ’50s, went western chic, and exemplified the ’90s in a way we always aspired to.

Schiffer showed off her luscious curves for Guess way back in 1989 when she was just 19 years old. She proved so popular, she did five more through 1991.

Anna followed Claudia and became an instant sensation. Guess decided to play up her vintage '50s sex kitten looks by styling her to look like Jane Mansfield.

Laetitia Casta got dark and dreamy for Guess in 1994 at the height of the grunge movement.

In 1998, Guess took a step back from casting curvaceous models and instead chose Josie Maran as their cover girl.

Adriana Lima struck a pose for Guess in 2000, bringing casual sexy back to the forefront.

Western love was the big theme that drove Amber Heard during the Fall 2011 campaign.

Still gorgeous as ever, Claudia Schiffer has reprised her role as the face of Guess to help kick off the brand's 30th anniversary.

