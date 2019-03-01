Every Celebrity Wedding in 2019 So Far

There’s a reason weddings are always making the headlines. People love love! And these celebrity weddings in 2019 so far are absolutely giving us all the fairytale-feels—iin a good way.

We all grew up on the fairytales: Prince meets pretty maiden (at a ball perhaps? Or in the woods while riding his noble steed). She’s not right for him. He professes his love. Maybe she loses a shoe. Maybe she’s poisoned by an apple (just spit-balling here). The prince rescues her. They get married and live happily ever after. WELL. That’s exciting and all. but unfortunately, that isn’t real life—nor should it be. We will concede, however, that we believe in true love. And that’s the message that should be taken out of these fairytale relationships—not that women needing rescue or that we all want to become princesses—but rather that there are people out there who are your soul mates. And even if you don’t believe in soul mates, there is someone out there for everyone, it just might take more than one ball to find them.

Movies have been known to play around with these archetypes for romance films, tying everything up with a little bow. It’s called a “Hollywood Ending.” Bad guys are punished, good guys prevail, the couple finds love, etc. SO what’s our point, you ask? While Hollywood might be known to bend the truth or make life and love seem less fraught with real problems and more full of happiness and issues falling to the way-side, the couples in Hollywood are living far more truthfully.

Our favorite celebrities who have tied the knot are honest and open about both the struggles and joys of marriage. It’s not all butterflies and roses. But when they find the person they want to go through the good times and bad times of life with, they make sure fans know. Even newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin–Bieber opened up about the struggles they’ve faced since marrying. But together, they feel they can overcome anything. THAT’s the kind of “fairytale” we should all strive for.

Here are the celebrity weddings in 2019 so far and all the dress details, guest lists, etc.

February

Mia Swier & Darren Criss

Date: Saturday, February 16

Location: New Orleans

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor married longtime love Mia Swier on February 16. The guest list included some favorite Glee alums Lea Michele, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr. Four days ago, the actor shared a photo from his Pinterest-worthy ceremony writing, “It’s been a whole week and I’m still basking in the glow of one of the greatest parties Mia and I have ever thrown. And we’ve thrown some crazy parties. That’s right folks, if you didn’t already know, Mia and I done got hitched. And it was easily the most magical few days of our lives. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in making it such a special occasion- it was the most euphoric celebration we could have possibly imagined for this wild life we’ve built together.”

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

Date: Winter 2019

The country singer surprised fans with her wedding announcement on February 16. Lambert secretly wed her New York Police Department officer beau. She wrote, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️

#theone”

January

Emily Smith & Steve Guttenberg

Date: Saturday, January 19

Location: Malibu, CA

The Three Men and a Baby actor married CBS-TV’s Living Large reporter Smith during a small ceremony in Malibu on Saturday, January 19. Smith retweeted this shot Scott Rapoport took of her on her big day. The pair announced their engagement in December 2016.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

Date: Saturday, January 12

Location: Hawaii

The reality on-screen stars from The Bachelor tied the knot in mid-January. Their love was surrounded in some drama when Luyendyk Jr. originally proposed to another contestant on his show—only to take back his engagement a couple months later and propose to Burnham.. Back in March, 2019, the 37-year-old told People Magazine, “Love is not always perfect. Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairytale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.” Aw! Lauren, 25, and the former race car driver are expecting a baby girl together.

Burnham posted this sweet shot of the couple for Valentine’s Day: “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.❤️”