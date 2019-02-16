How 20 Celebrity Couples (& Best Friends) Celebrated Valentine’s Day This Year

Scroll To See More Images

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” That’s what Christian tells Satine in Moulin Rouge (if you haven’t seen the beautiful 2001 film, do yourself a favor and watch it). Yesterday was a day full of love. We’ve rounded up all of the celebrity Valentine’s Day photos from 2019.

Some of you probably had great date nights. We’re picturing candle-lit dinners with fairy lights above and soft string instruments playing in the background. Others maybe had a fun Galentine’s with their best friends, watched A Star is Born or To Catch A Thief (Cary Grant and Grace Kelly were meant for Valentine’s Day. What a duo.) Or perhaps you sat at home with your cat and some chocolate— hey, no one’s judging. We approve of it all. Sometimes pizza, a beer and a bear from CVS is all you need, right Saturday Night Live? (Check out their funny V-Day sketch—we can’t stop laughing.)

There’s no right way to celebrate the holiday, but in this ~modern world~, one way to show your appreciation for your special someone is with a social media post. And Instagram seems to be the best option, especially for the celebrities who took to the social media platform to *whisper sweet nothings* in the ears of their million followers. But honestly? These celebs absolutely had our hearts melting with their Instagram posts on February 14. Here are some of our favorites:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Kidman took to Instagram with our favorite quote from her hit film, Moulin Rouge. “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. “😉❤️️ Happy #ValentinesDay, everyone xx #MoulinRouge,” she wrote. It’s one of her most iconic roles, and we think it’s absolutely adorable that she feels so passionately about her husband of nearly 13 years.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Sprouse shared numerous photos on Valentine’s Day but the first (and sweetest) was this stunning photo of his girlfriend and Riverdale costar, Lili Reinhart. “Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart,” the 26-year-old wrote. Reinhart shared her own V-Day Insta post with Sprouse writing, “You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.” Ahh! Young love.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus used Valentine’s Day as an excuse to share some of the gorgeous photos from her private wedding to Australian actor, Liam Hemsworth. “My Valentine every single day ❤️ @liamhemsworth,” she captioned the first photo. She posted a second of the pair hugging on their wedding day:

“Thank you for always bending down to hug me … I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth,” the “Younger Now” singer wrote. Hemsworth didn’t post a Valentine’s Day Instagram, but today he went for a funny post captioned, “I’ll never stop,” in which he scares Cyrus. OK—that’s pretty cute. #CoupleGoals

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Witherspoon is a social media expert. She has the best photos always. And yesterday was no different when the Big Little Lies actress shared a darling photo of her with agent hubby Jim Toth. “Love my Valentine! ❤️ #9years of love and putting up with all my picture taking 🥰” Haha! Good one, Reese. We’re pretty sure most boyfriends and husbands put up with a lot of photo taking. Witherspoon also shared a cute solo shot in a red dress with matching heart balloons.

“Love is in the air… 🎈💕 Happy #ValentinesDay! (👗 by @draperjames)” she wrote. Is she not the cutest thing ever? We love.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kardashian shared a steamy Valentine’s Day post for the “I Love It” rapper. “Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much! 🥰,” she wrote. Kardashian also shared this elaborate gift from her hubby on Twitter. “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ,” she tweeted. Oh yeah so casual.

Looks like West went above and beyond this year!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Jenner’s Valentine’s Day surprise from Scott rivaled her older half-sister’s! Look at what Jenner walked through yesterday! “must be dreaming!! 🌹…” the beauty mogul wrote.

The Kardashian-Jenner husbands and boyfriends really live by the saying, “go big or go home!”

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B returned from the (Instagram) dead to reveal some info about her new song and to share this hysterical video of Offset with their daughter, Kulture. He seems pretty upset she’s not saying “dad!” “This what happens when you throw in my face that she said papa first 😒😒now she can’t stop saying mama 😂😂😂😂😏😏😏 @offsetyrn HA😝,” Cardi B wrote. We’re happy to see the couple having such a sweet time together—they’ve dealt with quite a bit of drama already in 2019, and it’s only been a month and a half. The recent Grammy winner is trying to make things work; we support it!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Stefani went simple with her Valentine’s Day post—she got her country-singing boyfriend a cookie cake! We are so jealous. It looks delicious. Wow. *Checks Seamless to see if they can deliver a cookie cake* “#happyvalentinesday❤️@blakeshelton #i❤️u #yourmyfavorite gx,” the “Sweet Escape” singer wrote.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Talk about romance! Nick Jonas shared this steamy photo of him playing a grand piano while his new wife, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, draped herself over him. The Isn’t It Romantic star had on a sexy red jumpsuit and some killer heels. “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours! How lucky am I.. ❤️☺️,” Jonas wrote. Chopra-Jonas shared an even more intimate photo with her hubby writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones.. always and forever”

Cuties!

Elisabeth Moss and Mystery Man?

Moss is playing love close to the vest. She was formerly married to SNL funny man Fred Armisen, but has recently been spotted with a new man. The Handmaids’s Tale star (and incredible actress) shared this romantic photograph on Valentine’s Day. “❤️,” was her caption choice. Looks like she and her new boyfriend had a sunny romantic getaway for the holiday!

Ariana Grande with Herself

Grande doesn’t need no man! She is an independent lady with a new album and a bright future ahead. She shared this selfie on Valentine’s Day saying, “🖤🌫✉️”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes went subtle on her Instagram feed for Valentine’s Day, sharing a photo of a heart. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote. BUT. It makes us wonder if this is a reference to her oh-so-secret relationship with Jamie Foxx. The couple sparked rumors in October, 2013 but Us Weekly reports the relationship was confirmed in December, 2018. The duo shared a passionate kiss on a yacht in Miami prior to the new year, making their relationship official.

Drew Barrymore and friend Joy Boch

Aww! It’s Galentine’s Day!! Barrymore gushed on her Instagram when her friend Joy Boch surprised her with a few sweet note in her trailer.“I am not totally sure what Valentine’s Day is supposed to feel like,” the Santa Clarita Diet acress began. “But when I walked in my trailer today at work and saw that my friend @joyseaboch had put this on my mirror, I knew. I know this… I love my friends. I love my children first of course, but this day is just about love period. And if you don’t have it with a romantic partner (I’m single and have not been able to successfully date for almost four years so what do I know you ask?) I believe with all my heart in the human heart. There are just good days and bad days. Really difficult- test your will to live days. And days where you feel so alive your skin tingles and your smile might just rip your face apart until it floats right up into heaven and you want skywrite about how goddamn happy you are!!!!! But the constant love usually has been my kids and my friends. A type of love that does not require a romantic partnership and navigation. And if you want to read the best thing I have seen in a long ass time about a relationship on love, than read @elainewelteroth Instagram page today. It blew me away. And when I am ready for love I am gonna remember what she said! I have fought my way to a deeper happiness on my own, and i love being independent! It just rules. I am also lucky enough to have two young amazing kids and a full time job, and rad friends. So I’m not sitting around bummed out. I feel stupid grateful. But I’m still a romantic at heart. As for today, don’t waste the day being sad about what you don’t have! Be happy about what you do have. It’s there. I promise.” Wow wow! We love friendship.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

They are probably the most attractive couple in the world right now. Tell us we’re wrong. Behati Prinsloo shared this throwback photo of her husband for V-Day and it’s pretty cute. She wrote, “May we never forget about this VIBE. His puka shell necklace was in the repair shop 😏 Yessssss this is my Valentine, always and forever. I love you @adamlevine” Leave it up to the wife to throw a little sweet shade on Valentine’s Day. His outfit is pretty hysterical. We’re glad it will forever remain in the ethernet.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Their twins are SO cute. Neil Patrick Harris and hubby David Burtka seemed to be having a lot of arts and crafts fun with their adorable 8-year-old twins on Valentine’s Day. “These three people own my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone. #grateful,” NPH wrote. SO CUTE.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland was not shy on social media for Valentine’s Day! She shared an active, loving kissing photo with BF Wells Adams. “With you I feel like I’m on top of the world & I’ll always catch you if you fall… no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams ❤️ I am so grateful and appreciative of everything you do for me. #happyvalentinesday#myperson.” Adams shared a sweet post for his GF too. He joked, “Hey @sarahhyland, will you be my Valentine? I love you +1 more than anything you say.”

Will Smith and Jade Pinkett Smith

Will Smith went full romance with the video he shared of him and his wife, Jada. The couple has been married since 1997! Talk about true love. “Thank You, @hannahsketchbook… Very Hot Piece! Happy Valentines Day, E’rbody,” Smith wrote. The couple share two children together—Jaden and Willow Smith. One big happy family!

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

This duo tied the knot in October, 2018 in New York. And four months of marriage looks good on them! Kloss shared this sweet pic with her honey saying, “I 💘 my Valentine.” Interesting choice to be holding the photo but it’s all about the ~vibes~.