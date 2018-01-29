The Top 20 Celebrities to Follow for Ultra-Glam Travel Inspiration

Say what you will about social media, but there’s no denying that it’s made it easier for people to connect and get a glimpse of a world they might’ve never seen. We might not all be able to jet-set across the world, but with the help of Instagrams from celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Shay Mitchell, we can feel like we’ve traveled the globe with the click of a button.
With so many amazing locations to travel to, it’s hard to decide where to splurge on a once-a-year vacation. Luckily, these stars are here to help with their glamorous, drool-worthy pictures from trips to Egypt, Italy, India, Brazil, and more. Needing some travel inspiration for your feed? Peek at the Instagrams of these 20 celebrities ahead.
Shay Mitchell
Whether she's posing in front of a cow in India, showering behind a banana in the Maldives, riding a camel in Jordan, or soaking up the sun in Greece, Shay Mitchell always makes us feel like we're her travelmate—even if we're just scrolling through her Instagram.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen is a foodie through and through. So expect her Instagram to be filled with yummy food pictures—from indulgent pasta dinners in Italy to mouthwatering noodle dishes in Thailand.
Emily Ratajkowski
You can expect Emily Ratajkowski’s travels to include a lot of swimsuits, whether she's posing on a yacht in Italy or prancing down the beach in Greece.
Kourtney Kardashian
With three kids, you can expect family-friendly vacations from Kourtney Kardashian. But the reality star also knows how to have fun trips on her own, like her chic vacation in Paris or her fun-filled getaway to Egypt.
Hailey Baldwin
If you're wondering how fashion's latest It-girls vacation, look no further than Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram, which documented her gorgeous vacation to Jamaica and her tropical getaway with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen is all about family, so expect her Instagram to be filled with heartwarming pictures with her husband, Tom Brady, and kids when they vacation in the Amazon or on a snowy getaway in the states.
Bella Hadid
As a jet-setting supermodel, Bella Hadid has seen it all and documented it on Instagram. Whether she's exiting a car in Italy or braving the weather in Aspen, Hadid always looks glamorous.
Olivia Munn
Whether Olivia Munn is spending the holidays with Eva Longoria in Miami or hanging out in the Dominican Republic with Gabrielle Union, you can expect to envy her girls' trips when you follow her on Instagram.
Sofia Vergara
Expect Sofia Vergara to take advantage of her husband, Joe Manganiello, in her pics, like on her recent trip home for the holidays to Colombia.
Lupita Nyong'o
Catch Lupita Nyong'o’s infectious smile, whether she's hanging out on a pier in Mexico or digging into some fresh fruit.
Alessandra Ambrosio
When she travels, Alessandra Ambrosio takes advantage of the sun, whether she's paddle-boarding in Brazil or taking belifies on the beach.
Paris Hilton
As a hotel heiress, Paris Hilton’s vacations are nothing less than glamorous. Look no further than her trip to Aspen (where she got engaged) and Thailand as evidence.
Ciara
Ciara is no stranger to soaking in the sun (and taking advantage of her Insta-worthy background) when she's traveling to tropical locations. Whether she's posing by some seaside rocks in a bikini or hanging out by the shore with her husband, she always looks cool.
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge is an expert jet-setter and Instagram-taker. Just take a look at this epic yacht picture with a whale (yes—a whale) fortuitously jumping in the background when the model vacationed in Hawaii.
Rihanna
Whether she's looking out her balcony in her five-star hotel in Cannes or soaking in the sun in St. Tropez, Rihanna never fails to give us drool-worthy travel inspo.
Ashley Graham
If there's anyone who can pull off riding a camel in a bikini in Morocco, it's Ashley Graham. Check out her pictures from Indonesia for further proof of her slay-worthy vacations.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union can always be seen flaunting her bikini body at the beach, whether she's in Louisiana or the Dominican Republic with her A-list girlfriends.
Kelly Rowland
As someone who grew up with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland knows a thing or two about making a statement on Instagram. Check out her drool-worthy trip to Sydney, Australia for proof.
Chanel Iman
As a model, Chanel Iman knows how to work her angles in her vacation pictures, whether she's lounging in the sand in the Bahamas or posing by a mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Joan Smalls
Model Joan Smalls always gives us the best of the best of wherever she travels. Who else would calmly put a monkey on their head in Puerto Rico for the 'Gram?