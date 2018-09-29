Celebrity Tattoo Fails We’re Still Cringing Over

Scroll To See More Images

For most of us, tattoos are a lifelong commitment that require a lot of serious thought. We take months—sometimes years—to mull over what we want and where we want it. Then comes the time when we find the perfect tattoo artist to turn our ideas into a reality. Still, despite the work and effort that goes into realizing our tattoos, mistakes still fall through the cracks. Sometimes they’re small (like a missing comma) and sometimes they’re huge (like a misspelling that totally changes the meaning of your tat). But what can you really do?

Even celebrities, from Emma Watson to Rihanna, have tattoo fails, bringing new meaning to the phrase “Stars, they’re just like us.” To remind you of the tattoo snafus that celebrities have been through, we’ve rounded up eight stars whose tattoo fails we’re still cringing over. Check them out ahead.

Ashley Green

Green has a beautiful tattoo of the quote “Life’s a dream” in cursive on her foot—except the actor forgot the apostrophe, so her tattoo actually reads “lifes a dream.”

Britney Spears

When Spears got a Chinese symbol tattooed on her waist, she wanted it to be the word mysterious but instead the one she got means “strange.” The singer later got a tattoo of a Kabbalah-inspired symbol on her neck that was supposed to say “God,” but it was also misspelled. Fortunately, Spears had that one removed.

David Beckham

In 2000, Beckham wanted to honor his wife, Victoria, with a tattoo of her name in Hindi on his arm. Alas, the name was misspelled and it reads as “Vihctoria” instead of “Victoria.”

Emma Watson

Watson wanted to make an impact when she showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2018 with the phrase “Time’s Up” on her arm. But instead of it highlighting the movement or her work as one of Time’s Up’s founders, fans and the media focused on how the tattoo was missing an apostrophe, making it read “Times Up.”

Hayden Panettiere

Panettiere has the phrase vivere senza rimpianti tattooed on her back. The phrase means “live without regrets” in Italian. However, there’s an extra i, but, in the true spirit of the tattoo, Panettiere isn’t too bummed about it. “It’s misspelled, whatever. I just put my own spin to it. Chances are I’ll probably get it fixed, but that’s why I love having it on my back because I don’t get bored of it,” she said, according to HollywoodLife.

Jessie J

In honor of her song “Who You Are,” the singer tattooed the lyrics, “Don’t lose who you are in the blur of the stars on her waist.” Turns out, there was a misspelling. Instead of lose, Jessie J tattooed the word loose on her body. Her tattoo fail is the main reason that fans will almost always see the singer in high-waisted clothes. “I did it ages ago and had ‘Don’t lose who you are in the blur of the star!’ tattooed on my side. Not long after I had it done, my mum said to me in tears, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but it is spelt wrong,'” Jessie J said on The Graham Norton Show. “It’s really big, which is awful. It’s the reason I always wear high-waisted stuff. I’m not going to put a spelling mistake that close to a camera!”

Rihanna

Rihanna has two misspelled tattoos. The first is the tattoo of the French words rebelle fleur on her neck. Because the adjective is in the front, the phrase actually translates to “flower rebel” instead of “rebel flower” like Rih wanted it to. But that’s not the only tattoo fail on Rihanna’s body. In 2009, the singer tattooed the word forgiveness in Sanskirt on her side, but that was also misspelled.

Harry Styles

In 2012, Styles tattooed his favorite lyrics from the Temper Trap’s song “Sweet Disposition” on his arm. However, they were the wrong lyrics. Styles tattooed “won’t stop ’till we surrender” while the actual lyrics are “won’t stop to surrender.”

To make matters worse, Styles’s then-girlfriend Taylor Swift, was the one who asked the band to write down the lyrics of the song to give to Styles. The lyrics were correct on paper, but somehow, they were lost in translation when Styles was at the tattoo shop, and he ended up with a typo. “Harry Styles has got the wrong lyrics tattooed—he’s got like a portion of the pre-chorus of ‘Sweet Disposition’… but it’s wrong,” Dougy Mandagy, one of the band’s members, told Pedestrian TV.