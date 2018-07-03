15 Celebrity Tan Line Pictures to Make You Feel Better About Yours

It’s summer, so unless you’re covered head to toe, you likely have—or will have—tan lines. No matter how much shade we get or how much we try to even out our tan, tan lines always seem to appear in the most inconvenient places—at the most inconvenient times. For more evidence, take a look at the post-vacation pictures of celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus who walked the red carpet with visible tan lines.
To make you feel better about your summer tan lines, we rounded up 15 epic pictures of celebrities with uneven tans, proving that the sun doesn’t discriminate. From outlines of spaghetti straps to pale remains from a bikini-filled weekend, these celebrities DGAF about tan lines—and neither should you.
Hayden Panettiere
Despite wearing a dress with straps, Panettiere's swimsuit tan lines were front and center when she walked the red carpet for the 2009 premiere of Star Trek.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez's one-shoulder dress could cover only one of her tan lines when she was at an Italian press conference in 2008.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Jessica Alba
Alba's swimsuit tan lines were visible when she attended a 2008 party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in a strapless black dress.
Photo:
Tiffany Rose/WireImage/Getty Images.
Jessica Biel
Biel had a summer glow at the premiere of Halloween H2O in 1998, but even that couldn't distract from her very obvious halter-top tan lines.
Photo:
Jim Smeal/WireImage/Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner demonstrated the effect of living in sunny California when she showed off noticeable tan lines at a magazine signing in 2012.
Photo:
Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst
Dunst's swimsuit tan lines were visible at the 2002 premiere of Spider-Man, where she showed off her semi-pale boobs in a low-cut dress.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Megan Fox
Fox had an obvious tan—and tan lines—when she attended the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in a strapless dress.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus worked her tan line in a one-shoulder dress at a gala for the Starkey Hearing Foundation in 2011.
Photo:
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation.
Mischa Barton
Barton showed off her tan lines (and a slight nip slip) at a Christian Dior Paris fashion show in 2009.
Photo:
Michel Dufour/WireImage/Getty Images.
Rihanna
Rihanna DGAF who saw her tan lines when she took home multiple trophies at the 2013 American Music Awards wearing a bra-like top.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Huntington-Whiteley gave cameras a peek at her swimsuit tan line when she wore a backless dress at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards, where the outline of her bikini top was visible.
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images.
Shailene Woodley
Woodley flaunted a summer glow and tan lines at the 2014 premiere of The Fault in Our Stars.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images.
Zoe Saldana
Saldana was photographed with visible tan lines at a 2008 Fashion Week event in New York City.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Pinkett Smith let her tan lines fly free when she wore a strapless purple dress at the Kit Kittredge: An American Girl premiere in 2008.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow showed off a subtle tan and faint halter-top tan lines when she walked the red carpet at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival.
Photo:
George PImentel/WireImage/Getty Images.