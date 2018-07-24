Every Cute Celebrity Swimsuit We’ve Wanted to Steal This Summer

No one does summer better than celebrities. From retro one-pieces to beach-ready bikinis, dozens of stars, including Bella Hadid, Nina Dobrev and Demi Lovato, have worn envy-worthy swimsuits that we want to steal for the rest of summer. To inspire your beach and pool style this season, we’ve rounded up the cutest celebrity swimsuits we’ve seen all summer.

We might be approaching the end of July, but there’s still a lot of summer and warm weather to soak up. And if these celebrities are proof of anything, it’s that poolside fashion can happen no matter the time of year. Ahead, look back on our favorite celebrity-worn swimsuits we’ve spotted this summer.