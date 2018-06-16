Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Lines to Shop This Summer

When it comes to swimsuits, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, and Kendall Jenner know their stuff. And who better to dress you this summer than celebrities who pretty much make a living by making bikinis look cool year-round? It’s no wonder these women—along with other celebrity swimsuit veterans, such as Heidi Klum—have released sizzling swimsuit lines of their own. After spending so much time frolicking on the beach for work and for fun, they might as well make a profit out of it and design their own line.
Ahead, we’ve got the hottest celebrity swimsuit lines to shop this summer. From beach-ready bikinis to modern one-pieces, these are the celebrity-approved swimsuits that you will want to stock your closets with and wear even after summer is long gone. Grab your credit card and start shopping ahead. The pool awaits.
Inamorata Swim
Photo:
Inamorata Swim
Smart & Sexy
As a top fashion model, who has worn every swimsuit design under the sun, Joan Smalls knows what she's talking about. In 2018, Smalls launched a swimsuit line with Ariela & Associates titled Smart & Sexy. The size-inclusive line, inspired by Smalls's mom's frustration with swimsuits for her curvier body, includes zip-up one-pieces and athletic-looking bikini tops for both style and comfort.
Smart & Sexy
Fishnet High-Waisted Layering Bikini Bottom, $15 at Smart & Sexy
Photo:
Smart & Sexy
Kendall + Kylie
With millions of Instagram followers, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are bona fide influencers. They've released clothing lines and makeup collections together, but their swimsuits are some of our favorites. Their Kendall + Kylie line with Revolve features everything from beach-appropriate wrap dresses to sporty white-trimmed bikinis.
Kendall + Kylie
Photo:
Revolve
Fabletics
With Fabletics, Kate Hudson is already a well-known name in the athleisure world. But her brand is more than leggings and yoga pants. Over the years, Fabletics has expanded into swimsuits, keeping its sporty look while keeping you stylish. (Did we mention that they all have built-in UV protection?)
Fabletics
Olivia Reversible Bikini Bottom, $45 at Fabletics
Photo:
Fabletics
Ashley Graham
When Graham released her swimsuit line with Swimsuits for All, she made headlines for the collection's beautiful unretouched photographs taken by paparazzi. The size-inclusive line, which includes sexy mesh one-pieces and ornate patterns, shows off Graham's body in all its glory. Plus, the swimsuits are pretty cute too.
Ashley Graham
Photo:
Swimsuits for All
Jessica Simpson Collection
Jessica Simpson has seamlessly made the transition from singer and actress to fashion designer, with her multimillion-dollar brand, Jessica Simpson Collection. Simpson's fashion line also includes swimsuits available at department stores such as Macy's and Dillards. The line ranges from frilly one-pieces with shoulder sleeves to colorful, tropical two-pieces.
Jessica Simpson Collection
Twiggy Underwire Halter Tankini, $114 at Macy's
Photo:
Jessica Simpson Collection
Calia by Carrie
Carrie Underwood might not be the first person you think of when swimsuits come to mind, but make no mistake, the singer knows how to design a good bikini. Over the years, the country singer has built her Calia by Carrie line to include swimsuits, athleisurewear, and more. The swimsuits all have a sporty feel, with sports-bra-like bikini tops and athletic one-pieces.
Calia by Carrie
Photo:
Calia by Carrie
Heidi Klum Swim
As one of Victoria's Secret's most memorable models, Heidi Klum is known for her banging body. So when she started releasing swimsuits with her brand, Heidi Klum Swim, we were first in line to see what she could come up with. The line includes both sexy and sporty pieces to keep you having a good time all summer-long.
Heidi Klum Swim
Photo:
Heidi Klum Intimates