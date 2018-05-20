30 Celebrity Vacation Outfits to Inspire Your Summer Travel Style

No matter how many trips you’ve been on, packing for a vacation never seems easy. Whether you’re bringing multiple suitcases or a small carry-on, deciding on what to wear for a luxurious beachside vacation can create as much anxiety as the stress that we’re trying to rid by going on the vacation in the first place.

That’s where celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowksi, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin come in—because if someone is going to know about what it’s like to go to tropical locations and take Instagram pictures for millions of likes, it’s going to be celebrities. And though we know that we can’t always ball on a celebrity’s budget when going on a vacation, we can at least find inspiration in the drool-worthy outfits that they decide to bring with them on their getaways.

Feel inspired for summer with these fashionable celebrity vacation outfits, from stylish swimsuits to delicate cover-ups.