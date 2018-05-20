StyleCaster
30 Celebrity Vacation Outfits to Inspire Your Summer Travel Style

Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

No matter how many trips you’ve been on, packing for a vacation never seems easy. Whether you’re bringing multiple suitcases or a small carry-on, deciding on what to wear for a luxurious beachside vacation can create as much anxiety as the stress that we’re trying to rid by going on the vacation in the first place.

MORE: 9 Healthy Summer Wellness Retreats You Can Actually Afford

That’s where celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowksi, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin come in—because if someone is going to know about what it’s like to go to tropical locations and take Instagram pictures for millions of likes, it’s going to be celebrities. And though we know that we can’t always ball on a celebrity’s budget when going on a vacation, we can at least find inspiration in the drool-worthy outfits that they decide to bring with them on their getaways.

Feel inspired for summer with these fashionable celebrity vacation outfits, from stylish swimsuits to delicate cover-ups.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose
Photo: Getty Images
Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt
Photo: Getty Images
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Photo: Getty Images
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Moss
Kate Moss
Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
Photo: Getty Images
Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

