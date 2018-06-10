7 Refreshing Celebrity Cocktail Recipes You Need to Try This Summer

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or packing a day bag for the beach, no summer excursion is complete without a refreshing ice-cold cocktail. Yeah, we could drink water (like many celebrities reach for) or something quintessentially summer, such as lemonade, but why not spice things up a little and add a splash (or several) of alcohol? (It is summer.)
And because no one knows how to have a better time than celebrities, we’ve rounded up seven delicious summer cocktail recipes that are worth stealing from your favorite stars. From fruity, sweet-tooth martinis to fizzy cocktails to sip on your front porch, these celebrity-approved drinks will definitely satisfy your alcoholic tooth this summer. Start mixing and get ready to cheers.
Olivia Culpo's Signature Paloma
Stay cool this summer with Culpo's easy and refreshing paloma recipe made with grapefruit juice, fresh-squeezed limes, agave syrup, and of course, a generous shot of Don Julio tequila.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco tequila
1 oz grapefruit juice (Simply Grapefruit or Ocean Spray preferred)
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.25 oz agave syrup
Pinch of salt
Soda water
Steps:
1. Combine tequila, grapefruit juice, and fresh lime juice.
2. Add agave syrup.
3. Add a pinch of salt.
4. Shake with ice.
5. Strain contents into your favorite glassware.
6. Top with soda water.
7. Enjoy!
Chrissy Teigen's So Delishious Punch
Based on the name of her not-so-secret food blog, Teigen's So Delishious Punch is the perfect drink to quench your alcohol cravings and satisfy your sweet tooth. The drink is made with brewed black tea, vodka, nutmeg, and fresh oranges and lemons.
So Delishious Punch Recipe
Padma Lakshmi's Citrus Turmeric Margarita
If you're looking for a twist on a traditional margarita, Lakshmi might have the recipe for you. With fresh ginger root, turmeric powder, and mint leaves, the model and "Top Chef" host's Citrus Turmeric Margarita has enough medicinal ingredients to convince you that the drink is almost good for you.
Citrus Turmeric Margarita Recipe
Lo Bosworth's Activated Charcoal Margarita
Activated charcoal is more than for your toothpaste. According to Bosworth, the ingredient makes a great addition to your margaritas. The pitch-black cocktail, which contains fresh jalapeño, lemon and lime juice, and a quarter teaspoon of activated charcoal, doesn't scream summer, but it'll definitely impress your friends.
Activated Charcoal Margarita Recipe
Lauren Conrad's Blackberry Champagne Garden Cocktail
If you're going classy, Conrad's Blackberry Champagne Garden Cocktail is the drink that you need to be making for your garden parties. The drink contains a generous cup of fresh blackberries, lavender, thyme, and rosemary for a cocktail that is both pretty and refreshing.
Blackberry Champagne Garden Cocktail Recipe
Khloé Kardashian's Sudden Hangover
The Kardashians know how to have a good time, so of course we trust Khloé to make a good cocktail. The reality star revealed the recipe for her Sudden Hangover on her website. For its pretty color, the drink combines mango nectar and fresh lime juice. But the real kick is from its generous shots of tequila and triple sec.
Sudden Hangover Recipe
Jamie Chung's The Moët 75
Chung's The Moët 75, containing, of course, Moët & Chandon champagne, might've been the Golden Globes drink this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't sip it year-round. The fizzy beverage contains champagne, tequila, and blood orange juice to keep you buzzed through the night (or day).
The Moët 75 Recipe
