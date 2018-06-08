10 Easy Summer Beauty Secrets to Steal from Celebrities

In case the sweat dripping down our foreheads wasn’t a telling enough sign, summer is here. And with it comes three-ish months of poolside fun, trips to the beach, and days where we would rather be outside than cooped up in a dark, albeit air-conditioned room. But before you run outside and enjoy the warmer weather, lend an ear to celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively, who are here to make sure that your skin, hair, and health is protected and ready for the hotter months ahead.
From the surprising places that stars put SPF to the products they use to avoid looking cakey and sweaty during the summer, these seasonal beauty secrets will make sure that you still look (and feel) good, even when the temperatures soar well above 100 degrees. Check out the easy summer beauty secrets we can learn from celebrities ahead.
Sophie Turner: Use Heat-Protectant Spray as SPF for Hair
To protect her hair in the summer, Turner uses heat-protectant spray as SPF. Though there are hair products designed to specifically block the sun, Turner believes that heat protectant spray, which almost every hot-tools user should have, works just as fine, so need to go out and splurge on summer hair care.
I also always use their heat protection spray," Turner told Allure. "I was on holiday very recently and one of the things that you realize is you always use heat protection spray when you're curling or straightening your hair, but when you go on holiday, you only put sunscreen on and you forget about your hair. So now when I'm traveling or at the beach, I always put heat protection spray on my hair before I go outside."
Khloé Kardashian: Remember to Put SPF on Your Hands
As many people say, the hands are the first to show signs of aging. To slow down the process, Kardashian recommends keeping SPF in your car. Because of how much our hands are exposed to the sun when we're driving and holding onto the steering wheel, Kardashian is a strong believer in remembering to protect your hands.
"I also have my own personal beauty tip," Kardashian told InStyle. "I put sunscreen in all of my cars and I make sure to apply sunscreen every time I’m driving because your hands are on the steering wheel and they’re constantly in the sun. You don’t realize how much your hands are going to age."
Beyoncé: Waterproof Your Makeup by Using Powder and Cream Products
As someone who has danced in the hot Coachella desert at 100 miles a minute, Beyoncé knows a thing or two when it comes waterproofing your makeup. The singer learned from the best, her makeup artist Sir John, who recommends using both powder and cream products to create a "Teflon face" that won't melt off with sweat.
"So what you want to do is lock in your makeup," he told The Los Angeles Times. "That means using a cream foundation with a powder over it, some kind of invisible setting powder or something very sheer [such as trying mattifying moisturizer and water-based foundation if you're oily]. You don't necessarily need heavy coverage foundation. Also, if you use a cream blush, also use a powder blush. I use cream eyeshadow, and then I set it with powder eyeshadow. This duality helps your makeup become quite waterproof."
Blake Lively: Condition Before Shampooing to Protect Blonde Hair from Chlorine
Lively's hair is coveted by millions of fans. So to keep her signature dirty-blonde color and avoid brassiness, especially when she's swimming in chlorine-filled pools, Lively follows a special hair routine: conditioning before shampooing. In an interview with People, Lively's hairstylist, Rona O'Connor, recommended getting into a routine of conditioning before shampooing to prevent blonde hair from becoming brassy.
"Protect porous blonde hair from chlorine by conditioning before shampooing to fill the hair, so it won’t absorb as many minerals that can cause brassiness—especially if your home has brass pipes," O'Connor told People.
Jennifer Lopez: Highlight Your Hair with Lemon Juice, Aloe Vera, and Chamomile Tea
If you're looking to steal Lopez's signature highlighted honey-blonde hair color, the singer's makeup artist, Kate Best, recommends looking no further than the household ingredients in your kitchen. In an interview with Daily Mail, Best explained that she often retouches JLo's highlights by creating a DIY hair mist made of lemon juice, aloe vera, and chamomile tea. After oxidizing in the sun, the lemon juice will slightly lift your hair's color, while the tea and aloe will condition and treat it, giving you sun-kissed locks.
Josephine Skriver: Use Coconut Oil as SPF for Your Scalp
Because applying SPF on your scalp can be a pain in the summer, Skriver, a Victoria's Secret model, recommends using coconut oil for its natural sun-protecting qualities. The model suggests sleeping with coconut oil in your hair so that when you wake up, your scalp is nice and hydrated and ready for the day of sun.
"I always really love traveling with coconut oil for if I get a little burned, especially because the one place I have trouble putting sunscreen on is my scalp. It dries out so much during the summer, so I just kind of sleep with coconut oil on," Skriver told Allure.
Kim Kardashian: Don't Forget to Use Lip Balm with SPF
PSA: Your lips can become sunburnt too. To avoid this, Kardashian recommends purchasing lip balm with SPF in it, especially in the summer to keep your puckers hydrated and soft. "I know it is hard to believe, but you can burn your lips. A lip balm with SPF 15 is in every single one of my bags," Kardashian said, according to Seventeen.
Lauren Conrad: Sleep with Moisturized Feet in Cotton Socks
For sandals-ready feet, Conrad recommends scrubbing your feet clean of any excess skin in shower before moisturizing them with a generous amount of lotion before bed. Then, while you sleep, slip your feet into cotton socks. Conrad swears that you'll wake up with beautiful and clean feet ready for barefoot walks.
"To get your tootsies sandal ready, give them a scrub in the shower and then slather them with lotion afterward," Conrad wrote on her website. "Next, slip your feet into a pair of cotton socks and hit the hay. When you wake up, your feet will be soft as a baby’s bottom and ready for their close-up."
Olivia Culpo: Use a Hydrating Mist to Avoid Cakey Makeup
If you're looking for an easy way to touch up cakey makeup, Culpo recommends a good hydrating spray. The model, who uses one by Evian, swears by the method to avoid cakey makeup and make her glam look more dewy. "Your makeup can get really baked on when it’s hot out, so you can get more of a dewy look if you incorporate a hydrating spray," Culpo told InStyle.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Use Oils to Protect Hair from Chlorine
Huntington-Whiteley knows another way to protect blonde hair (or any hair, for that matter) from chlorine: oils. In an interview with Us Weekly, the model's hairstylist Lorri Goddard explained how oils (Moroccan oil is most commonly used) work to prevent chlorine from stripping your hair of its color.
"You need to put a product on your hair that acts like a sponge for the chlorine. I advise using a hair oil for this," Goddard said.
