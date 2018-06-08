10 Easy Summer Beauty Secrets to Steal from Celebrities

In case the sweat dripping down our foreheads wasn’t a telling enough sign, summer is here. And with it comes three-ish months of poolside fun, trips to the beach, and days where we would rather be outside than cooped up in a dark, albeit air-conditioned room. But before you run outside and enjoy the warmer weather, lend an ear to celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively, who are here to make sure that your skin, hair, and health is protected and ready for the hotter months ahead.

From the surprising places that stars put SPF to the products they use to avoid looking cakey and sweaty during the summer, these seasonal beauty secrets will make sure that you still look (and feel) good, even when the temperatures soar well above 100 degrees. Check out the easy summer beauty secrets we can learn from celebrities ahead.