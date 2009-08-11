Celeb Style and the Real Girl: The Mile High Club

How is it that celebrities always manage to look adorably chic and impossibly fresh when boarding their red eye flight to L.A. or a 5AM trip to New York? Sure we like to attempt attractiveness when spending hours on a plane, but carrying suitcases and trying to find balance between trend and comfort can be quite difficult. Not for Kate Bosworth!

The blonde starlet has become a force to be reckoned with when it comes to airport style. Case in point: her departure out of LAX earlier this week. Kate was en route to Louisiana to start production on her new film Straw Dogs and she boarded an American Airlines flight alongside her new co-star, and True Blood hottie, Alexander Skarsgård. In two of our favorite summer trends, a floral romper and straw fedora, Kate was understatedly chic, trendy, and comfortable all at the same time. Want to look just as fresh and stylish as Ms. Bosworth when taking flight for your summer vacation? Check out our helpful hints.

(1) Forever 21 mixed foliage print romper, $19.80, at forever21.com; 2) Eugenia Kim max 8 straw fedora, $280, at urbanoutfitters.com; 3) Pangea Organics French rosemary with sweet orange facial toner, $26, at pangeaorganics.com; 4) Anna Sheffield silver and gold multi chain necklace, $390, at annasheffield.com; 5) by boe brown leather ring with gold-filled detail, $15 each, at byboe.com; 6) Ray-Ban wayfarer sunglasses in black, $109, at net-a-porter.com; 7) Vida cutout oxford shoes, $78, at urbanoutfitters.com; 8) American Airlines first class ticket from LAX to Louisiana, starting at $930, at aa.com.