10 Celebrities Who Showed Off Their Stretch Marks and Cellulite on Instagram

A lot of us have a love-hate relationship with Instagram. On one hand, it’s a great place to share pictures and keep up to date with what our friends are doing. But on the other, Instagram can be a huge hit to your self-esteem, with the thousands of photo-edited pictures and idealized bodies to stumble upon. That’s why it’s so refreshing to see celebrities such as Ashley Graham, Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff, and more show off their natural bodies and give a huge middle finger to societal beauty standards.

The times are slowly but surely changing. Thin, cellulite-free bodies have long been the ideal. Now, people are embracing all different kinds of bodies, and that’s something we can jump on board with. To inspire you to embrace your stretch marks and cellulite, we’re showcasing 10 celebrities who showed them off on Instagram. See the empowering pictures ahead.