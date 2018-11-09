10 Sleeping Secrets Celebrities Use for a Better Night’s Rest

Sleep is an essential step in everyone’s routine, but getting a good night’s sleep isn’t always easy. Even stars such as Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston struggle to catch Zs, which is likely why they’ve come up with their tried-and-true tricks to for peaceful, undisturbed slumbers.

Ahead, we’ve collected the hacks celebrities use for a better night’s rest. From melatonin drops and humidifiers to lavender mist, these celebrity-approved sleep secrets vary, but they’re all proven to work. Whether you want to knock out before a red-eye flight or simply want a luxurious night’s rest, these celebrity-favorite sleep hacks might do the trick.