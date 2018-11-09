10 Sleeping Secrets Celebrities Use for a Better Night’s Rest

Sleep is an essential step in everyone’s routine, but getting a good night’s sleep isn’t always easy. Even stars such as Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston struggle to catch Zs, which is likely why they’ve come up with their tried-and-true tricks to for peaceful, undisturbed slumbers.
Ahead, we’ve collected the hacks celebrities use for a better night’s rest. From melatonin drops and humidifiers to lavender mist, these celebrity-approved sleep secrets vary, but they’re all proven to work. Whether you want to knock out before a red-eye flight or simply want a luxurious night’s rest, these celebrity-favorite sleep hacks might do the trick.
Salma Hayek: Calcium-Magnesium Drinks
Hayek's sleep secret is drinking a calcium-magnesium beverage each night. (Her favorite is Whole Family's CalMag Plus, $16). But the drink has two benefits: In addition to sleep, Hayek also credits it with bettering her digestion.
"I drink this calcium-magnesium drink. It helps me. It also helps you go to the bathroom. You sleep well, and you hmm hmm well," she told The Cut.
Miranda Kerr: Lavender Mist
For the beauty rest she needs as a supermodel, Kerr looks to lavender mist. (Her favorite, of course, is Kora Organics' Calming Lavender Mist, $40.) With soothing, calming and stress-reducing properties, Kerr has the right idea to use lavender.
“At nighttime, I spray the mist on the pillow and on my face. That is my ritual. The lavender mist is so calming so I just keep that by my bed,” she told Vogue Australia.
Mariah Carey: Humidifiers
Of course, as a diva, Carey's sleep secret is 20 humidifiers around her bed each night, which creates a quasi–steam room for her to rest in. The singer also told V magazine that she gets regular massages. Twenty humidifiers might seem like much for one person, but Carey is on the right road with changing the climate for a better night's sleep.
"Literally I’ll have 20 humidifiers around my bed," she said. "Basically it’s like sleeping in a steam room. The bed is all terry cloth, the ceiling is pitched so the water can’t fall on my head, and it all drips down to the side, and the TV is behind glass. You walk in there, and it’s like, 'Whoa!'"
Lea Michele: Lemon Tea
To clean out her system before bed and prepare for an excellent night of sleep, Michele drinks a simple lemon tea made of hot water and lemon. "Before I go to sleep, I always have tea, hot water, and lemon. It’s very simple," she told Byrdie.
Karlie Kloss: Melatonin Drops
To knock out on planes before exhausting red-eye flights, Kloss takes a couple melatonin drops, which she believes works faster than the tablet versions.
"As soon as I get on an overnight flight, I like taking melatonin to help me fall asleep and feel well-rested, because I know the minute I land I’ll be heading straight into a busy day. I prefer liquid melatonin to the tablets—I’m convinced it works faster," she told New York Magazine.
Jennifer Aniston: Keeping Your Phone Away
In an interview with Ariana Huffington on her Thrive Global Podcast, Aniston revealed that her number-one secret to getting a good night's rest is to keep her phone at least five feet away from her bed. She's also a fan of meditation and yoga, but her no-technology policy is the biggest change to her sleep routine.
"My one key tip—and actually I feel like it's you who told me this!—is to sleep with my phone at least five feet away from me. That's helped me tremendously," she said. "And I also do a quick meditation before I get into bed, even if it's just for five minutes.... But the biggest thing is the electronics shutdown, ideally an hour before I turn off the lights. It's really a big deal."
Gwyneth Paltrow: Salt Baths
To get a good night's rest, Paltrow takes a bath each and every night. She credits the Epsom salts for "clearing her bad energy," which leads to a peaceful slumber.
"I take a bath every single night before I go to bed," Paltrow told Byrdie. "It's my ritual to get grounded and get the energy of the day off. I have all different kinds of salts and oils and scrubs. I'm a real bath girl.
Elle Macpherson: Writing in a Notebook
To clear her mind, Macpherson keeps a notebook next to her bed and writes down any ideas that might prevent her from falling asleep and keep her up in the night. "I always keep a good book on my bedside table and a notepad for jotting down ideas, or for a general brain dump so I can get to sleep," she told Well + Good.
Charlotte Tilbury: Sleeping with Eye Makeup on
Tilbury's sleep secret might not be for everyone, but it works for her. The secret? Keeping your eye makeup on. The beauty boss's nighttime routine consists of taking off her entire face of makeup and then re-applying her eye makeup to give her a boost of confidence as she sleeps.
"But I take off all my eye makeup, and then I reapply it. I put on my eyeliner in Audrey, and then I put a little bit of mascara on my top lashes, and then that’s it. I always say it’s my bedroom eye because it just makes me feel sexy," she told The Cut.
Bella Hadid: Meditation Music
Hadid's tried-and-true secret for a good night's rest is putting on a meditation music playlist. (Her favorite is one called 50 Best Meditation Songs Collection.) The model told Teen Vogue that she's usually out by the fourth track.
“I recently started listening to meditation music which makes me have a deeper sleep, even if I just have four hours," she said. “I’m usually out by the fourth song."
