10 Celebrities’ Signature Selfie & Instagram Poses We Never Even Noticed

As anyone with an Instagram knows, taking a selfie is hard. You have to worry about the lighting, the background, what your face looks like and, of course, how your body looks. There’s a lot that goes into a selfie, which is why many of us have a signature selfie face or pose that we resort to to make the process a little easier. It’s like an outfit: If we know that one pose works, why not reuse it over and over?

Celebrities, from Beyoncé to Selena Gomez, have the same thought process, judging from the signature Instagram poses they go back to. Even supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham are known to rely on a signature selfie pose every now and then. Because we can never learn enough about the art of taking selfie, we’ve rounded up 10 celebrities’ signature selfies poses you might not have noticed. Check them out below.

Beyoncé: The Bent Neck

A couple of Beyoncé’s Instagrams went viral in October after a Twitter user discovered that the singer uses the same bent-neck pose in most of her Instagrams. The pictures featured Bey standing, with her head and body tilted to one side. Many said the pose reminded them of The Bent-Neck Lady from Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House—hence the pose’s bent-neck name.

Kendall Jenner: The No Neck

Jenner might be a supermodel, but she’s no stranger to relying on one pose for her selfies. When it comes to selfies, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s followers will often see her in the same position: her shoulder raised, with her head leaning on it, giving the illusion of little to no neck.

Victoria Beckham: The Extreme Head Tilt

Like her red-carpet poses, Beckham is known to prefer to one side, which is why her signature selfie face usually consists of an extreme head tilt. As seen in selfies with her family, the fashion designer isn’t one to pose straight-on for the camera. She usually turns her head way to the side, while still locking her eyes with the lens.

Hailey Baldwin: The Forward Lean

Though not always a “selfie,” Baldwin is known to resort to one pose when someone else is taking pictures of her, whether it’s for a photoshoot or in her backyard. That pose consists of her spreading her legs while sitting and leaning forward with her shoulders. Her arms usually in front of her and her head is typically cocked ever-so-slightly.

Olivia Culpo: The Stray Hand

If you’ve ever posed for a picture you’ve probably asked yourself, “What do I do with my hands?” It’s hard to make your hands look cool and natural in a picture, but Culpo seems to have mastered the problem, judging from her signature selfie pose: a stray hand in an elegant claw-like shape. Whether she’s leaning her elbow on a table or her knee, you can expect Culpo’s hand to be up.

Ashley Benson: The Finger Bite

Since her Pretty Little Liars days, Benson has resorted to one selfie pose: the finger bite. The pose consists of her hand near her face, with a lone finger next to her mouth. Sometimes the finger is right on Benson’s lip, giving the illusion of a bite, other times it’s closer to her cheek. Wherever it is, the shape of her hand is almost alway the same.

Selena Gomez: The Head Lean

If there’s somewhere to lean her elbow, you can bet that Gomez will use it. The singer is known for her signature head lean, which consists of her elbow against a surface and her head resting on her hand. After doing it in selfies so many times, the singer has taken it to photoshoots for her campaigns with brands like Puma and Coach.

Ashley Graham: The Head Hold

To accentuate her curves, Graham is known to hold her head, creating a Z shape with her body. The shape is accentuated even more when the model puts her other hand on her hip. And though the pose isn’t groundbreaking (who hasn’t held their head in a picture), Graham puts her own supermodel twist on it.

Bella Thorne: The Lean-Forward Laugh

Thorne’s eccentric personality translates to her Instagram, so it comes as no surprise that her signature pose is a little different. Followers of the actress will often see her leaning her body forward while laughing as her signature pose. The pose is often done as she’s standing, but there are times when the actress is sitting down too.

Emily Ratajkowski: The Over-the-Shoulder

As the founder of her own swimwear line, Inamorata Swim, it’s no surprise that Ratajkowski’s signature Instagram pose has to do with her looking over her shoulder. Most of the models’ Instagrams are pictures of her body, but the most recurring pose is one where she looks over her shoulder, with her butt in the camera’s prime view. To be fair, it’s the perfect pose to market swimwear.