Celebrity Siblings Who Got the Cutest Matching Tattoos

There’s a lot to think about before you get a matching tattoo: where to get it, what it should be, etc. But perhaps the most important question is who to get it with. Best friends and significant others are go-tos, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, the chances that we’ll still be together in the long run aren’t the best odds.

Celebrities such as Paris Jackson, Bella Thorne and Nick Jonas know this too, which is why the first person they went to when they wanted a matching tattoo was their own sibling. To inspire your own ink art, we’ve collected the cutest matching tattoos we’ve ever seen on celebrity siblings. Though not all of these stars are blood relatives (on-screen sisters count too!), each of their tats is worth a double take.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

Paris and Prince Jackson are closer than close. Along with the many tattoos they have for their dad, Michael Jackson, the Jacksons memorialized their bond with matching yin and yang tattoos on their ankles in March 2017. Paris tattooed the light half on her ankle, while her older brother inked the dark half on his. “sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other,” Jackson wrote on Instagram.

Bella and Dani Thorne

Bella Thorne has a lot of tattoos, but her one with her older sister, Dani, is extra special. The Thorne sisters debuted their matching tattoos in September 2017 with an Instagram of their feet sole-to-sole, with the words, “If lost, find twin,” on the side. The tattoo was done by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter. “Matching tats with da twin @dani_thorne,” wrote in the caption of another Instagram story.

Miley and Brandi Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has several sentimental tattoos, from the flower on her rib to celebrate her vegan lifestyle to the Vegemite container on her ankle for her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth. The outline of the heart on Miley’s finger might not seem like much, but it’s actually shared with her older sister, Brandi Cyrus. Miley’s heart is on her pinky, while Brandi’s is on her hand at the base of her thumb. Their older brother, Trace Cyrus, also has a heart.

Nick and Joe Jonas

Nick and Joe Jonas are two of Hollywood’s most well-known brothers, so of course, they would memorialize that bond with matching tattoos. The Jonas brothers debuted their matching tats in August 2016 with an Instagram story of them getting ready for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Videos show the JoBros getting tatted in their hotel room. The results were an arrow above each of their shoulders, pointing at each other. The third Jonas brother, Kevin, wasn’t there. But we’re not exactly sure where his arrow would point even if he was there to get a tat.

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Everyone knows that the stars of Sister, Sister, Tia and Tamera Mowry, are identical twins. The sisters also have identical tattoos on their wrists, the word jumelles, which translates to the word binoculars in French but can also mean “twins.”

Hailey and Ireland Baldwin

Hailey and Ireland Baldwin might not actually be siblings, but they’re close enough cousins that they might as well be considered sisters. In July 2015, the Baldwin cousins cemented their bond with matching tattoos of their last name in cursive on their middle fingers. The tattoos were done by celebrity-favorite tattoo artist Jon Boy.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

We know. We know. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams aren’t actual sisters, but they play sisters on TV, and if you’ve ever seen them in an interview together, they’re closer than close. The actors, who play Stark sisters Sansa and Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, got matching tattoos in September 2016. Their tattoos are of the date “07.08.09,” which is the date they both found out they were cast on Game of Thrones.