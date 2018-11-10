15 Celebrities Who Are Embracing Their Beautiful Scars

Whether from surgery, an injury or a childhood accident, almost everyone has a scar. Some of them are small and in hidden places. Others are large and on display. Whatever size and wherever the scar is, no one should be ashamed of theirs, and celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Sarah Hyland and Martha Hunt are showing us why.
Ahead, we’ve collected 15 celebrities who have scars you might not know about. Each of these stars has a different story behind her scar, but all of them are embracing their marks for the better. To inspire you to embrace your “imperfections” too, check out these celebrity scars and read the empowering stories behind why they’re not afraid of showing them.
Ariel Winter
Winter has two scars under her boobs from her breast reduction in 2016, which decreased her bra size from a 32F to a 34D. She showed off her scar in a low-back dress at the 2016 SAG Awards. After fans assumed that Winter's uncovered scars were because of a wardrobe malfunction, the Modern Family star took to her Twitter to let them know it was on purpose. "Guys there is a reason I didn't make an effort to cover up my scars! They are part of me and I'm not ashamed of them at all. :)" she tweeted.
Photo:
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Turner.
Francia Raisa
In 2017, Raisa made headlines when Selena Gomez revealed that the actor saved her life with a kidney transplant. The surgery left Raisa with a scar on her stomach, which she has shown on several red carpets. "Your scars don't define you. It's a part of your story. It's a part of the story that makes you special and you different," she told SELF.
Photo:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
Kaley Cuoco
In 2010, Cuoco was involved in a horse-riding accident that left her with two scars on her lower right leg. On an episode of the Late Show with David Letterman, Cuoco explained that she was riding a horse when she fell off and the horse walked over her. She has two scars: one above her ankle bone on the outside of her leg and a bigger scar running down the front of her leg. Because of the steel bars in her legs, which are more sensitive to the cold, Cuoco joked that she now knows when a storm is coming. “The good thing about that is I know when it's going to rain,” she said. “I literally feel like I’m 110 years old. 'The storms are coming.'"
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Kate Middleton
Though hidden most of the time by her hair, Middleton has a three-inch-long scar on the side of her forehead, near her hairline. It's unclear how and when the Duchess of Cambridge got the scar, but a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told E! News that "the scar is related to a childhood operation."
Photo:
Paul Burns/Clarence House via Getty Images.
Mary J. Blige
Blige doesn't talk much about the scar below her left eye, but some reports claim that it's from a fight, while others say that it's from a traumatic event in her childhood. What is clear is Blige's feelings toward her scar and how she's embracing it—no matter what.
"If I don't accept the scar on my face, the lips that God gave me, the big giant feet, the long legs, whatever it is that I'm deformed with, I got to love it so everybody else can love it. And I started loving it," she told 60 Minutes.
Photo:
Vincent Sandoval/FilmMagic.
Padma Lakshmi
When Lakshmi was 14, she was involved in a car accident in Malibu, California, which left her with a seven-inch-long scar on her arm. She wrote about the accident in an essay for Vogue, where she revealed that she was riding in her family's red Ford Mercury sedan when it flew off the freeway and fell 40 feet down an embankment. "An ambulance carried me to the hospital. My right arm had been shattered and my right hip had been fractured. After surgery, I regained the use of both of them but was left with a long scar on my arm. It was half an inch wide and seven inches long," she wrote.
Though she was insecure about the mark at first and worried her modeling career would suffer from it (she even went through treatments to try to lighten it), Lakshmi now embraces the scar for what it is. "I love my scar. It is so much a part of me. I'm not sure I would remove it even if a doctor could wave a magic wand and delete it from my arm. The scar has singled me out and made me who I am," she wrote.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage.
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie made headlines in 2018 when she showed her scoliosis scar in a backless wedding dress. The scar was from her surgery at 12 to correct her scoliosis. She even invited her surgeon, as well as other members of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who assisted in her surgery, to the wedding. During the ceremony, the princess also took some time to talk about her scars and the importance of showing them.
"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars, and I think it's really special to stand up for that," she said via ITV News.
Photo:
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah has a small scar on her forehead, near her hairline. The two-inch scar came from when she tripped during a game of tag with her brother when she was 3 and banged her head on the corner of a door. She never considered getting rid of it though. As she explains, it "gives my face character."
“I tripped over the telephone cord and hit my head on the corner of the bathroom wall. I got three stitches. Then I fell on my grandmother’s steps and busted it open again," she told New York Times Magazine. I was three. I was a clumsy child. I’d never cover it up, it gives my face character.”
Photo:
John Lamparski/Getty Images.
Sandra Bullock
Bullock has a small vertical scar next to her left eye from an accident when she was a child, according to her IMDb biography. The actor got the mark after she fell into a lake and hit her head against a rock, causing the skin next to her eye to scar.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Tina Fey
Fey was 5 and playing on the front yard of her home in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, when a stranger approached her and violently cut her cheek. At first, Fey thought someone simply marked her with a pen, but she soon realized that it was more serious than that.
The comedian said she wasn't insecure about her scar until she started working in front of the camera, which is when she often asked directors to shoot her from the side. “I proceeded unaware of it. I was a very confident little kid. It’s really almost like I’m kind of able to forget about it, until I was on-camera,” says Fey, whose scenes are often shot from the right side," she told Vanity Fair.
Photo:
Getty Images.
Martha Hunt
Like Princess Eugenie, Hunt also has a scoliosis scar down her spine. The scar came from her surgery when she was 18. At first, Hunt worried that the scar would ruin her modeling career and even asked the doctor for the "smallest scar possible." "Once I graduated, I had the operation soon after. I told the surgeon I was a model, and asked him to give me the smallest scar possible. Even still, I was nervous about how clients would respond," she wrote in an essay for Thrive Global.
In the end, Hunt never received criticism for her scar and she learned to embrace it. "I wouldn't be who I am without my scars. What are yours? I urge you to wear them with pride," she tweeted in 2016.
Photo:
Instagram/@MarthaHunt
Carrie Underwood
Underwood made headlines in 2017 when she tripped on the steps of her Nashville house and suffered several injuries, requiring surgery on her wrist and 40 to 50 stitches on her face.
It wasn't until about a year later when she showed her scar on Instagram in a throwback selfie of her makeup from her "Love Wins" music video. The picture shows Underwood with a small scar under her nose, above her lips.
Photo:
Instagram/@CarrieUnderwood.
Sarah Hyland
Hyland took to her Instagram in 2018 to show her stomach scar and urging her followers to do the same with the hashtag #showyourscars. Hyland's scar came from her kidney transplant in 2012 to help in her lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia.
Photo:
Instagram/@SarahHyland
Kylie Jenner
Jenner has showed her thigh scar several times, including on her 2018 cover of GQ with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. But how did she get it? In an interview with Celebuzz in 2011, Jenner explained that the scar came from a game of hide-and-seek with her older sister, Kendall Jenner. During the game, the Kylie Cosmetics founder hid in a tall gate. But when it was time to get down, she slipped and a pole stabbed her in the leg.
“When I was about 5, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek and I hid inside this really tall enclosed gate,” she said. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now, though, because I grew!”
Photo:
Instagram/@KylieJenner
Stassi Schroeder
Like Winter, Schroeder also has two scars on her boobs from her breast reduction. The Vanderpump Rules star, who got a breast lift and reduction in 2015, talked to People about how she'll never photoshop them and why she did a photo shoot to highlight them.
“I was like, ‘Don’t edit out my scars.’ They’re awesome. I like being myself and I feel that everyone should embrace themselves,” she said. “It’s a scar! Scars are pretty! It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that where it’s something to not be ashamed of.”
Photo:
Instagram/@StassiShroeder