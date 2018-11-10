15 Celebrities Who Are Embracing Their Beautiful Scars

Padma Lakshmi

When Lakshmi was 14, she was involved in a car accident in Malibu, California, which left her with a seven-inch-long scar on her arm. She wrote about the accident in an essay for Vogue, where she revealed that she was riding in her family's red Ford Mercury sedan when it flew off the freeway and fell 40 feet down an embankment. "An ambulance carried me to the hospital. My right arm had been shattered and my right hip had been fractured. After surgery, I regained the use of both of them but was left with a long scar on my arm. It was half an inch wide and seven inches long," she wrote.

Though she was insecure about the mark at first and worried her modeling career would suffer from it (she even went through treatments to try to lighten it), Lakshmi now embraces the scar for what it is. "I love my scar. It is so much a part of me. I'm not sure I would remove it even if a doctor could wave a magic wand and delete it from my arm. The scar has singled me out and made me who I am," she wrote.