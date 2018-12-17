The Biggest Celebrity Scandals of 2018

What was the biggest celebrity scandal of 2018? Was it Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian days before she gave birth to their baby daughter, True? Was it Meghan Markle’s family drama with her estranged sister and can’t-stop-talking-about-her-to-the-press dad? We’re not sure. What we do know is that 2018 was as drama-filled as usual with celebrity breakups, make-ups and controversies.

Because we only have a couple of weeks left this year, we thought we would prepare for another celebrity-news-filled year by looking back on the biggest celebrity scandals to come out of 2018. From more than one celebrity cheating accusation to the feud that stopped the world between two of Hollywood’s biggest female rappers, 2018 was nothing short of drama. Check out the celebrity headlines that ruled 2018 ahead.

Logan Paul’s Suicide Forest Video

On December 31, 2017, New Year’s Eve, Paul came under fire after he uploaded a video of a man who committed suicide by hanging in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, also known as the Suicide Forest. The video, which was viewed 6.4 million times in 24 hours, was slammed by celebrities and fellow YouTubers, like Aaron Paul, Sophie Turner and Grayson Dolan, with many criticizing Paul for being insensitive toward suicide victims. The backlash also led to a Change.org petition signed by more than 500,000 people, demanding YouTube to delete Paul’s channel.

As a result of the backlash, Paul deleted the video and issued an apology on his Twitter on New Year’s Day, followed by a second apology on his YouTube channel the next day. But the damage was done. YouTube removed Paul’s channels from Google Preferred, its ad program, and Paul was cut from his role in the YouTube Red series Foursome. Production on his YouTube film New World Order was also placed on hold. After a month-long hiatus, Paul returned to his YouTube channel with his regular daily vlogs.

Kylie Jenner’s Secret Pregnancy

In September 2017, TMZ reported that Jenner was pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott. But it wasn’t until February 2018, when Jenner gave birth and published an 11-minute video detailing her pregnancy journey, that her pregnancy was confirmed. Considering the months-long speculation over whether or not the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was actually pregnant (fans expected her to be in the annual Kardashian Christmas card, but she was missing. She was also a no-show at the annual Kardashian Christmas party), Jenner’s birth video—and her baby daughter, Stormi Webster—was one of the most memorable pop-culture moments of 2018.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud

Cattrall and Parker’s feud played out the most in September 2017 when Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City franchise, revealed that production for Sex and the City 3 was canceled. Rumors followed that Cattrall was the reason for the film’s cancellation. Though Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the franchise, denies that her “diva” behavior was to blame, she did confirm that she didn’t want to a third film, adding that Parker “could have been nicer” about the news and that the two have “never been friends.”

After some back-and-forth in the press, Cattrall called out Parker in February 2018 when Parker commented on Cattrall’s Instagram following the death of her brother. “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she captioned an Instagram of the words, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

Aside from a couple interviews here and there, the costars, for the most part, have stayed silent about their feud following Cattrall’s Instagram.

The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Breaking Up with Winner Becca Kufrin on Camera

Season 22 of The Bachelor ended in March 2018 with a bombshell when Luyendyk Jr. broke up with Kufrin, the winner of his season, to reunite with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. And everything played out on camera in raw, unedited footage. The episode featured Luyendyk Jr. blindsiding Kufrin, whom he had proposed to a couple months prior, on what was supposed to be a weekend getaway. Instead of a romantic weekend, Luyendyk Jr. ended up breaking up with Kufrin, shocking her and audiences. The footage features the Bachelor following his ex around a house as she pleads for him to leave her alone. Many fans, including several Bachelor alumni, criticized the show for exploiting the breakup. “Not only is this unfair to Becca, it makes Arie look bad. But hey, it’s never been done before!” former Bachelor Sean Lowe tweeted. Kufrin eventually became the lead of Season 14 of The Bachelorette.

Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloé Kardashian

Days before Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a baby daughter named True Thompson, with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, she learned the news that Thompson had cheated on her. Reports of Thompson’s cheating were first reported by TMZ in April 2018 after a site posted a video of two women kissing and groping the NBA player. Two days later, Kardashian gave birth. Despite criticism from her family, including her sisters Kim and Kourtney, Kardashian chose to stay in a relationship with Thompson. She’s responded to critics of her decision on social media. “Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom,” she responded to a fan who predicted that the two would break up within a year.

Meghan Markle’s Estranged Family

The months leading up to Markle’s wedding should’ve been the happiest of her life, but judging from news reports at the time, it was anything but a dream. The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from many of her family members, namely her half-sister Samantha Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, for many years. In May, days before her wedding, it was revealed that Markle’s father staged paparazzi pictures of him looking at pictures of Markle and her husband-to-be, Prince Harry, at an internet cafe for money. Other pictures also show Markle reading books about Britain, as well as his getting suited for his wedding tux. (He didn’t attend Markle’s wedding after his scandal.)

As for Markle’s half-sister, Samantha has been bad-mouthing the duchess in the press for many years, criticizing the Suits star for not inviting her dad’s side of the family to her wedding and calling her the Duchess of Nonsense.

The YouTube Beauty Guru Drama

In case you missed it, here’s the YouTube drama that happened over the summer. Sometime in August, beauty blogger Gabriel Zamora came after Jeffree Star, bringing up racist tweets from 10 years ago. That was when Star’s fans retaliated by finding offensive tweets from Zamora, as well as other beauty bloggers, including Manny MUA, Nikita Dragun and Laura Lee, leading most of them to apologize. The controversy continued when Star wore cornrows in a campaign for his cosmetics company, which led YouTuber Jackie Aina to also denounce him. And with feuds still happening, it’s likely the controversy will continue to 2019.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement—and Breakup

When Grande and Davidson got engaged in June 2018, after a month of dating, fans were fast to assume their relationship wouldn’t last. And they were right. By October, Grande and Davidson broke off their engagement, with Grande returning the ring, according to TMZ. Their breakup seemed to be amicable, until a few weeks later when Davidson mocked their fast engagement in a commercial for Saturday Night Live. The commercial features Davidson proposing to singer Maggie Rogers. When she rejects him, he responds, “0 for 3.”

The video led Grande to respond in a series of now-deleted tweets. “For someone who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” she wrote, adding, “thank you, next.” After Grande’s tweets, Davidson took some time on that weekend’s episode of SNL to apologize to her, wishing her “all the happiness in the world.” He also made it clear that he would no longer be talking about their relationship. Grande said her piece the following week when she released her song “Thank U, Next,” which names several of her exes, including Davidson, and talks about why she’s thankful for each one.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s Feud

Cardi and Minaj have had a rivalry for some time now, but their feud didn’t reach its all-time high until September 2018 when the two got into a fistfight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party at New York Fashion Week. Per reports, Cardi went after Minaj after she reportedly criticized the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s mothering skills and spoke negatively about her daughter, Kulture. According to eyewitnesses, Cardi took off her shoe during the fight and threw it at Minaj. She was later seen leaving the party with a huge bump on her forehead. The rappers have continued to talk about each other on social media, with Cardi going on a multi-Instagram rant comparing her career to Minaj’s.