15 Romantic Celebrity Proposal Stories We’re Still Swooning Over

Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney

After six months of dating, Clooney knew Alamuddin was the one. He proposed to her in their home after she came back from a trip in London. However, not everything went as planned. As the two finished the dinner that Clooney cooked (Alamuddin, tired from her flight, suggested that the couple order in and not dress up for dinner), Clooney put on a playlist of love songs. When he asked Alamuddin to find a lighter, she accidentally found the ring, ruining the whole surprise. After realizing that the ring was for her and not something that someone left at their house, Alamuddin said yes.

"She’s like, 'It’s a ring.' Like, as if somebody had left it there some other time. I don’t know. And I’m doing all the moves you can do with my face," Clooney said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And I got down on my knee and said, 'I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without you.' And she kept looking at the ring, and she was looking at me, and she was like, 'Oh, my God.' And we now know, because there was a playlist, how long it actually took, and it was, like, 25 minutes."