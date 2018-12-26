20 Nude Celebrity Photoshoots from 2018 to Look Back on Before the New Year

Scroll To See More Images
What was 2018 without celebrity nude photoshoots? From Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragance campaign to Emily Ratajkowski’s butt-baring Instagrams, 2018 was filled with naked celebrity pictures, and we wouldn’t have had it any other way. And though it’s not uncommon for drop trou in front of the internet (when they’re not showing their nipples on the red carpet, they’re taking to Instagram to post their best belfies), there’s something about a celebrity nude photoshoot. Perhaps it’s the professional cameras or the idea that the photos are more for ~art~ than anything else, but we’ll take a celebrity nude photoshoot over a naked Instagram selfie any day.
So, to round out 2018, we’ve looked back on 20 memorable nude photoshoots from our favorite celebrities. Some of these photoshoots are for magazine covers. Others are for beauty campaigns. Some speak to a more significant message about insecurities and taking control of one’s own body. But each of these photoshoots has something special to make this year-end list. So before we head into 2019, where there’s bound to be more and more celebrity nudes, let’s take a minute to remember these nude photoshoots from 2018. From Lady Gaga’s backstage photo to Bella and Gigi Hadid’s controversial magazine cover, here are the 20 most talked-about nude photoshoots of 2018.
Kourtney Kardashian for GQ Mexico
Kourtney represented the Kardashian family with a nude photoshoot for GQ Mexico in November. The reality star, who appeared on the cover of the magazine for its December and January issues, smoldered in a nude picture of her looking backward while covering her breast. “I am very comfortable in my own skin. I like to be naked in my house and I think it is important to show positive images of our body,” she told GQ Mexico.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner is known for showing her nipples on the red carpet, but the model went completely nude for a photoshoot with photographer Sasha Samsonova in February. The black-and-white pictures featured the reality star in a garden with her hands and legs strategically placed to cover any privates.
Kim Kardashian for KKW Fragrance
Kim modeled her KKW Body bottle after he nude body, so of course she used her nude photos to promote the product. In April, fans were surprised with several nude photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Each picture featured a close-up of the reality star’s body or a headless angle of her to mimic her headless bottle.
Little Mix for “Strip”
For the music video for their 2018 song “Strip”, the members of Little Mix stripped down for a nude photoshoot in November. The black-and-white pictures featured the singers sitting side-by-side with words, like “ugly” and “slutty,” painted on their bodies. The message of the video was body positivity and self-love, with Little Mix explaining that the purpose of the writing on their bodies was to reclaim the insults that have been used against them.
Take off all my makeup cos I love what’s under it Rub off all your words don’t give a fuck I’m over it Jiggle all this weight, yeah you know I love all of this Finally love me naked Sexiest when I’m confident. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey with us. #LM5 featuring #Strip is coming Friday 16.11.18 The girls x
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga showed off her body tattoo in a nude photo in August. The picture, shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, featured the singer topless (her nipples were blurred) with sheer pantyhose over her bottom half.
Bella and Gigi Hadid for British Vogue
There was so much attention on sisters Bella and Gigi’s British Vogue cover in January that their mom, Yolanda Hadid, had to respond. The cover featured the sisters sitting in each others’ laps completely nude. “Love the skin you’re in, baby!” Yolanda told TMZ when asked about the backlash.
Zoë Kravitz for Rolling Stone
For her October 2018 cover of Rolling Stone, Kravitz recreated her mom Lisa Bonet’s 1988 cover with the same pose and expression. Both women posed for Rolling Stone’s “Hot Issue.” And though she looked the same (even their hair was styled similarly), the key difference was Bonet was clothed in a white men’s shirt while Kravitz was completely nude.
Jenna Dewan for Women’s Health
Three months after she announced her divorce from ex-husband, Channing Tatum, Dewan posed nude for the cover of Women’s Health’s August issue. “Thank you again @dennisleupold @womenshealthmag for making me feel so comfortable,” she wrote on Instagram.
Olivia Culpo for Sports Illustrated
Like Little Mix, Culpo used her nude photoshoot for Sports Illustrated in February to make a point. The model appeared in the magazine with words like, “woman” and “love transforms,” painted on her body. She explained what they meant on her Instagram: “All of the words and phrases I chose for my body are a reflection of my fears, insecurities, and struggles. It took intense self-reflection which can be challenging but I knew if I could be completely candid then more women might realize we are much more alike than we think. We struggle in so many of the same ways. We are all so beautiful when we have the courage to make ourselves vulnerable and real- – And we should never be ashamed!”
What an incredible experience to be a part of the "In her own words" campaign. It is an honor to be able to continue the conversation around women, our bodies, and our strengths. When I first heard about the shoot, I was not only nervous about being physically exposed but also being so emotionally exposed. All of the words and phrases I chose for my body are a reflection of my fears, insecurities, and struggles. It took intense self-reflection which can be challenging but I knew if I could be completely candid then more women might realize we are much more alike than we think. We struggle in so many of the same ways. We are all so beautiful when we have the courage to make ourselves vulnerable and real- - And we should never be ashamed! Thanks @si_swimsuit, @mj_day and @taylorbphoto for allowing me to take this journey. I respect the women who are in this issue so much and I am grateful for the honesty and strength that made this campaign so meaningful. We are changing the world!
Ireland Baldwin
Baldwin went nude for a black-and-white photoshoot with photographer Tyler Kandel in September. The pictures feature the model in a shallow lake, with her tattoos showing and an X drawn over her nipples.
Iggy Azalea for Fashion Nova
For Fashion Nova, Azalea went completely nude in June—with the exception of some nude heels and pink socks.
Beyoncé for On the Run II
Beyoncé surprised fans when she and her husband, Jay-Z, posed nude for On the Run II tour book. The nude pictures include shots of the singer and her hubby naked in bed, as well as a photo of her looking out into the distance with no clothes on.
Christina Aguilera
Aguilera’s nude photoshoot came in February when the singer posed in nude in her bathtub. One photo showed the singer covered in bubbles, while the other shows her arching her back against the rim of the tub, with her hands covering her breasts. Some fans have compared the pictures to the photoshoot for Aguilera’s 2002 album, Stripped.
Padma Lakshmi
A bath and pizza? We’re in. Lakshmi took to Instagram in May with a nude photoshoot of her hanging out in a bath with a box of pepperoni pizza. The pizza was strategically placed to cover Lakshmi’s nipples. In her Instagram caption, Lakshmi revealed that the pictures were inspired by artist Lee Price.
Aly Raisman for Sports Illustrated
Raisman made a statement with her nude photoshoot for Sports Illustrated in February. The picture featured the gymnast with the words, “Women do not have to be modest to be respected,” written down her body. She further explained her message in her Instagram caption: “Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best.”
Women do not have to be modest to be respected-- Live for you! Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best. The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER. The female body is beautiful and we should all be proud of who we are, inside and out. Thank you so much @si_swimsuit @mj_day @darciebaum @ja_neyney @taylorbphoto & the rest of the team.
Rita Ora for Clash
Anyone who reads the Daily Mail knows that Ora is no stranger to being nude. The singer posed for a naked photoshoot for Clash magazine in October. The pictures featured the Ora sitting down completely naked, with nothing covering her body except some elbow-length gloves.
My @clashmagazine cover is here!! The Rise of the Phoenix ☄️. Link in stories. #CLASH109 #CLASHxRITAORA --- Interview by @alimkheraj. Cover shot in London by @matteaston @simonhclash Thank you Matt and all at clash for honouring me with this cover. Made me feel so comfortable to be myself and feel free, it was so liberating!!❤️Creative direction by @rbpm_. Fashion by @vincelevy. Hair by @lisalaudat1. Make-up by @mariebruce. Custom type by @hardhardhardhardhardhard. Gloves by @chanelofficial.
Carmen Electra
Electra was one of Hollywood’s biggest bombshells back in the day, and she didn’t let people forget it when she posed nude in September for a photoshoot with photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.
Blac Chyna
Chyna also is no stranger to showing off her body. The reality star went nude for a photoshoot in June. The pictures featured the Lash Bar owner naked in a pool, with her body strategically placed to hide her privates.
Bella Thorne for Thorne by Bella
Following in the steps of Kim Kardashian, Thorne used her body to promote her new makeup brand, Thorne by Bella. In one picture, the actor can be seen naked with nothing but some cream covering her body.
Emily Ratajkowski for Vanity Fair Spain
Ratajkowski is no stranger to posing nude, whether on Instagram or for magazines. The model dropped trou in February for a photoshoot for Vanity Fair Spain, which saw her lounging in a house with no clothes on.