The Best Celebrity Free-the-Nipple Moments of 2018

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian are only a few celebrities who have freed their nipples this year. Whether it’s on Instagram, on the red carpet or on the cover of a magazine, more and more celebrities are taking a stand against social media—and society’s—no-nipple policy by baring their breasts.

We’ll say it and say it again: There’s nothing wrong with a woman showing her nipples, and these stars are here to prove that. Whether they’re showing off their nipples in braless outfits or going 100-percent topless, the message is clear: Nipples are normal, so instead of stigmatizing them, let’s celebrate them. Check out the most empowering free-the-nipple moments from celebrities in 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian

When her brother-in-law Kanye West performed on Saturday Night Live in October, Kardashian used the opportunity to take a braless bathroom selfie. The picture featured the reality star in a sheer white crop top with her nipples fully visible.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner is known to free the nipple on many red carpets (including several in 2018 alone!) One of her most notable looks from this year was at Chopard’s Secret Night event at the Cannes Film Festival in May. At the event, Jenner went completely braless in a see-through, mesh dress, which showed her nipples in all their glory. The model teased the moment on her Instagram, with the caption, “oops.”

Bella Hadid

Hadid had not one but two free-the-nipple moments this year. The first was in April when the model took a picture of herself in her hotel room in a sheer bralette, which showed her nipples and underboob. The second time was at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in November where she wore a see-through sequined dress with an extreme V-cut.

Lourdes Leon

Leon, who is Madonna’s daughter, had her free-the-nipple moment at the Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary event in November where she wore a simple white dress (somewhat reminiscent of Madonna’s 1984 MTV Video Music Awards look) with a sheer bodice. The dress showed her nipples, while its short length allowed Leon to also show off her leg hair. Killing two beauty standards with one look.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski went against Instagram’s no-nipple policy in April when she posted a picture of her in a see-through coat. The picture showed the model in a tan vinyl coat with nothing underneath. She captioned the Instagram “Sneak peek” with a water-drops emoji.

Sarah Hyland

Hyland’s free-the-nipple moments came in paparazzi shots from October where the actress was seen in two braless outfits. The first was a thin yellow jersey dress, while the other was a top with a minor turtleneck and crop.

Iskra Lawrence

Lawrence called for the destigmatization of women’s nipples in July when she posted a picture from her Miami photo shoot with Deniz Alaca. The picture featured the model in a wet T-shirt with her nipples showing. “*we all got nipples so let’s not make a big deal about it,” she wrote.

Rihanna

When it comes to showing nipples on the red carpet, Rihanna is one of the OGs. The singer let everyone know how it was done with a Coachella outfit in April. The picture featured the Fenty Beauty founder in an all-tan look, with no bra underneath her top, allowing for her nipples to be partially visible.

Duckie Thot

Thot made free-the-nipple fashion at Paris Fashion Week in September where she was photographed by a street-style photographer in a sheer black top, which she paired with a bright blue bag and some light-wash jeans.

Noah Cyrus

Cyrus had a couple free-the-nipple moments this year. The first was in September when she took to her Instagram with her in a face mask and no bra. The singer also freed the nipple on the red carpet in November at the launch of Cardi B’s collaboration with Fashion Nova where she wore a semi-see-through outfit.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez gave fans a view of her nipples in March when she took to her Instagram with a pre-workout selfie. The picture featured the singer in full workout gear, including leggings and a semi-thin sports bra, which showed her nipples.

Heidi Klum

Klum showed a sliver of her nipple in May when she took to her Instagram with a makeup-free selfie of her in a robe. The picture showed the model’s cleavage, with some of her nipple showing on the side. The former Victoria’s Secret released a coffee table book of her nude pictures in 2017, so a nipple selfie is like NBD.

Hennessy Carolina

Cardi B’s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, rocked a braless look at the Mega Friday Night event in September. There, the Instagram influencer wore a semi-sheer shirt, with a black latex-like skirt.

Jesy Nelson

The Little Mix member freed the nipple in a very ’90s look in November. The picture featured the singer leaning on some stairs in jeans and a sheer white tank top.

Kaley Cuoco

After she was shamed for working out braless in July, Cuoco took to her Instagram to clap back at nipple-shamers, who were criticizing her gym attire. “FYI because of my shoulder, I can only get certain bras over my head,” Cuoco commented. “NOT THAT ITS ANYONES BUSINESS.” You go, girl.