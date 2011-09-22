Celeb Naughty Bits Considered Less Important Than Pentagon

Contrary to popular belief, there is little to no correlation between Justin Timberlake’s junk and national security.

Large-scale hacking rings are indignant over claims that they had anything to do with the recent rash of celebrity nude photos released online. They’d rather spend their time bringing down corporate America than trolling for topless pics of Scarlett Johansson.

Major hacking organizations like Anonymous and LulzSec think hacking celebrity’s phones is “beneath them” says Graham Cluley, a senior technology consultant at Sophos computer security company. They’re aiming for the U.S. government and banking sites to prove their evil computer genius skills.

Several people are placing the blame for the recent images on a new group of hackers called Hollywood Leaks.

On Monday, Hollywood Leaks posted on their Twitter page: “WE DID NOT LEAK THE SCARLETT JOHANSSON PICS, WE WOULD HAVE RELEASED IT HERE FIRST! So stop the speculating!”

(Hey, at least we can confirm they did hack Kanye’s typography.)