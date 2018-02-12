The Most Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gifts Celebrity Couples Have Given Each Other

As exponentially more fun as Valentine’s Day is when we’re in a relationship than when we’re single, the gift-giving aspect really stresses us out. The idea of giving your significant other the perfect, most thoughtful present is a huge pressure, especially if you’ve been together for years and have given each other everything under the sun.

And while we can’t exactly seek inspiration from multibillionaire celebrity couples such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, it’s still fun to look at how the rich and famous spoil each other for V-Day. We rounded up the most luxurious, extravagant, expensive, and absurd Valentine’s Day presents celebrity couples—past and present—have given each other, from purchasing a florist’s entire inventory of flowers to jet-setting their significant other to a foreign land on a whim. Check them out ahead.