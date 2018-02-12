The Most Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gifts Celebrity Couples Have Given Each Other

As exponentially more fun as Valentine’s Day is when we’re in a relationship than when we’re single, the gift-giving aspect really stresses us out. The idea of giving your significant other the perfect, most thoughtful present is a huge pressure, especially if you’ve been together for years and have given each other everything under the sun.
And while we can’t exactly seek inspiration from multibillionaire celebrity couples such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, it’s still fun to look at how the rich and famous spoil each other for V-Day. We rounded up the most luxurious, extravagant, expensive, and absurd Valentine’s Day presents celebrity couples—past and present—have given each other, from purchasing a florist’s entire inventory of flowers to jet-setting their significant other to a foreign land on a whim. Check them out ahead.
David to Victoria Beckham—$8M Diamond Necklace
In 2006, David Beckham reportedly went all out on an $8 million Bulgari diamond necklace for his wife, Victoria, for Valentine's Day, according to E! News. The lavish accessory, which Victoria flaunted at the 2006 Met Gala, draped down to her cleavage and was embellished with shiny rubies and diamonds. The Beckhams set the bar high for celebrity V-Day gifts.
Channing Tatum to Jenna Dewan—$10K Diamond Ring
To spoil his wife, Jenna Dewan, on Valentine's Day, Channing Tatum reportedly splurged on a $10,000 Neil Lane diamond ring. Tatum, who fell in love with his wife while shooting the 2006 film "Step Up," is a big fan of the jeweler. The pair's wedding rings are also from Neil Lane, according to Brides.
My husband likes to give me gifts from Neil Lane because of Sienna Miller," Dewan told InStyle. "They were filming 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra,' and they became good friends. She told him, ‘You have to go to Neil Lane,’ and that's how I have my amazing jewelry collection. Thank you, Sienna!”
Kanye West to Kim Kardashian—$73K Diamond Bracelet
For Valentine's Day 2013, Kanye West splurged on a $73,000 Panthere de Cartier diamond bracelet for his then-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. The black cuff featured a panther-shaped emblem with emeralds for eyes, onyx for a nose, and white-gold trim, according to Us Weekly.
Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez—An Entire Shop's Worth of Flowers
In 2011, Justin Bieber bought an entire flower shop's worth of flowers for his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as a belated Valentine's Day surprise. According to TMZ, the singer spent $2,000 to fill his girlfriend's house with gorgeous flowers, ranging from red roses to tulips. Sources told TMZ that Gomez loved the surprise.
Jay-Z to Beyoncé—$25K Platinum-Encrusted Cell Phone
For Valentine's Day in 2009, Jay-Z reportedly spent $24,000 on a platinum-encrusted cell phone for his wife, Beyoncé, according to Capital FM. Considering that this was around the time iPhones hit mainstream markets, we're hoping Jay-Z at least gave Bey the latest version, along with minutes.
John Legend to Chrissy Teigen—Mystery Date on a Private Plane
In 2015, John Legend surprised his wife, Chrissy Teigen, with a mystery date on a private jet to a secret location. It's still unclear where the couple went, but the thought alone to whisk his wife away on a private plane to a foreign place was sure to earn Legend some brownie points.
"I'm on my magical mystery date! Luckiest girl alive," Teigen wrote on Instagram.
Justin Theroux to Jennifer Aniston—Surprise Trip to Paris
Justin Theroux pulled a fast one on his wife, Jennifer Aniston, for their Valentine's Day in 2016. According to an interview with E! News, Theroux told Aniston that they were going to be spending the day in bed in pajamas watching Netflix. But what really happened was that he took her on a surprise trip to Paris, where they shared a cute date at the Eiffel Tower.
Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt—$20K Olive Tree
Brangelina might be no more, but they're still in the Valentine's Day hall of fame for this extravagant gift. In 2010, Angelina Jolie spent nearly $20,000 on an olive tree for her hubby, Brad Pitt. But the tree wasn't any old tree. It was a 200-year-old olive tree for their multimillion-dollar estate in the South of France.
"Ange bought it from a nursery called the English Garden Centre in Valbonne, near their house. It's a very special tree and cost her a fortune," a source told The Sun.
Courteney Cox to David Arquette—$45K Antique Carousel
Today, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are amicable exes. But back when they were married, the "Friends" actress splurged on a $45,000 antique carousel for her hubby in 2010, according to Capital FM. No word yet on why, but we're sure that the carousel had some sentimental significance for the couple.
Tyga to Kylie Jenner—Surprise Helicopter Ride and Diamond Watch
Kylie Jenner is in a happy relationship with Travis Scott today, but a little over a year ago, she was in a committed relationship with Tyga. For Valentine's Day 2016, the rapper surprised his reality-star girlfriend with a helicopter ride over New York City. That same day, Kylie also showed off a gold diamond-encrusted watch on Instagram, leading fans to believe that her rapper boyfriend also gave her some bling for V-Day.
