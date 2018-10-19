Every Time Celebrity Look-Alikes Took Twinning Selfies with Each Other

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone has confused a celebrity for another celebrity. There’s Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman. There’s Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel. There’s Sarah Hyland with Mila Kunis, Lucy Hale and pretty much every other bushy-browed, big-eyed brunette in Hollywood. And though Hollywood is never short on celebrity look-alikes, it is rare for these look-alikes to acknowledge each other—let alone take a selfie together. But when it does happen, it sure is mind-blowing.

Ahead, take a look at every time celebrity doppelgängers have taken twinning selfies together. From the actresses who you can’t seem to tell apart to the redheads who pretty much look like twins, these stars will definitely make you do a double take. Prepare for your mind to be blown.

Sarah Hyland and Lucy Hale

When it comes to celebrity look-alikes, Hyland and Hale’s are never-ending. The two have been mistaken for Selena Gomez, Mila Kunis and dozens of other Hollywood brunettes—including each other. The actors gave fans what they wanted in 2018 when they took a twinning selfie together. If it wasn’t for Hale’s hat and Hyland’s glasses, we wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. “Anyone tryin to cast some sisters?” Hale captioned her Instagram. Hyland captioned hers, “Big eyes & bushy brows👯‍♀️,” nodding to their similar distinctive features.

Carla Bruni and Bella Hadid

Hadid is often known as Bruni’s modern-day look-alike. The two finally met in 2018 where they took a twinning selfie together. The picture showed off their supermodel-sharp cheekbones, arched brows, piercing eyes and pursed lips. “Do I have a hidden daughter? ❤️ @bellahadid” captioned the picture.

Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev

Though they haven’t acknowledged it, Justice and Dobrev are known as two of Hollywood’s most uncanny look-alikes. They crossed paths in 2015 when they attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. The actors took a selfie at the event, with singer Melanie Iglesias, where they looked like long-lost sisters for their similar brunette features.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

Fisher and Adams came face to face in 2015 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but they’ve been called each other’s look-alikes for years because of their big expressive eyes and ginger-red hair. In 2017, Fisher poked fun at fans who mistake her for Adams in a video on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She listed the following as the differences between her and Adams. 1. Amy Adams’s hair is auburn red; my hair is light auburn red.” 2. “Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals.” 3. “Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG.”

Fisher also recalled a time when Lady Gaga mistook her for Adams and complimented her in American Hustle, but she didn’t have the heart to tell the truth. “I’m thinking, Oh my gosh. It’s Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don’t want to tell her the truth,” Fisher said. “I just gracefully thanked her and bowed my head.”

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Howard and Chastain are another pair of Hollywood redheads who are mistaken for each other. The two took a picture together at the Toronto Film Festival’s Celebration of Women in Film event in 2011. Since then, they’ve been mistaken for each other nonstop. Fortunately, both actors have a sense of humor about the mistakes. Chastain, who has impersonated the Jurassic World star, tweeted a meme about their look-alikeness in 2015. That same year, Howard took to Chastain’s Facebook with a musical video on why she’s #notJessicaChastain.

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry

Perry and Deschanel are often mistaken for each other because of their big eyes and dark black hair. And though this might not be a recent problem, as Perry has been dabbling with neon hair in greens and purples, it was not long ago. The two first took a picture together at a charity event for public schools in 2006. Since then, they’ve been mistaken for each other countless times. “I probably answer more questions about her than about my own family,” Deschanel told New York Magazine in 2011. “I met her twice six years ago. It’s a strange relationship to have with somebody.”

Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester

If you need proof of Kelly and Meester looking alike, look no further than their 2011 movie The Roommate, in which Meester plays Kelly’s obsessed roommate who begins to dress and look like her. The casting was spot-on, as the brunettes have been called each other’s look-alikes for years.

Thandie Newton and Zoe Saldana

Newton and Saldana look like they could be sisters in this picture of them attending the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in 2017. The actors look so much alike that Victoria Beckham was “mortified” when she mistook them for each other. Newton told the story on The Graham Norton Show in 2018. The incident happened at a SoulCycle class, where Beckham complimented her cycling while pregnant.

“Recently, I was in SoulCycle in L.A. and Victoria Beckham, who I have actually met a few times, was there,” Newton said. “We were chatting away when she said, ‘It’s so great that you are here when you are pregnant.’ I said, ‘I actually had my baby a couple of months ago.’ We carried on chatting and it was obvious she thought I was someone else, so I said, ‘Do you think I am Zoe Saldana?’”

She continued, “Victoria was absolutely mortified! It was actually OK as Zoe is a rare beauty, but really? Up close? Come on!”

Zach Braff and Dax Shepard

To prove how much they look alike, Braff and Shepard left it to Kristen Bell’s iPhone, which face-swaped them to show how identical they look when they switch features. Braff tweeted the results in 2018. “Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I. I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt,” Braff tweeted.

Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran

Grint and Sheeran have referenced their look-alikeness many times. The first time was in 2011 when they wore matching outfits while filming the music video for Sheeran’s song “Lego House.” The laughs continued in 2016 when Sheeran dressed as Grint’s Harry Potter character, Ron Weasley, for Halloween. In 2017, Grint explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden that Sheeran has become so well-known that when he’s stopped in public, there’s a 50/50 chance that the fan could be either his or Sheeran’s. “It’s kind of 50/50 now,” Grint said. “If someone stops me, it could go either way. I could be Ed, or I could be me.”